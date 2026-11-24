The Spanish Government has approved the change from 19 weeks to 20 weeks of birth leave and care for each parent. The total for single-parent families increased from 32 to 34 weeks. The date of effect and the detailed rules for application remain to be verified in the Official Journal.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On Tuesday, 24 November, the Spanish Council of Ministers approved the change from 19 weeks to 20 weeks of paid leave of birth and care for each parent. The planned total increases from 32 to 34 weeks for single-parent families. However, the Council’s agreement is not enough to open up the new rights: publication of the text in the Official State Bulletin remains the stage to be checked.

One more week per parent, two for single parent families

The Spanish Social Security confirmed the decision. The scheme remains individual and non-transferable: in a family with two parents, each has his or her own leave. The benefit is paid by Social Security up to 100% of the applicable calculation basis, not by the employer in the form of a new premium.

Spain aligned both parents’ leave in 2021. The Decree-Law of July 2025 then increased the total duration from 16 to 19 weeks per parent. The 19 weeks include six mandatory weeks immediately after birth or adoption or foster care, eleven weeks before the child’s first birthday or within twelve months of the decision, and two weeks that can be used until the child’s eight years of age. It is from this total that the extension approved Tuesday is measured.

The procedures to be checked in the official text

At this stage, both totals have been confirmed. For families, the effective date, the final distribution of weeks between the different periods and the treatment of previous births or adoptions depend on the published text. Without it, the Commission’s announcement does not permit a claim that families can already apply for the additional period or that the measure applies retroactively.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews