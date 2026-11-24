Yassine Jaber announces changes to the land register, referrals to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Central Inspectorate and recalls where to report a blockage.

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Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced on Tuesday 24 November changes in four Lebanese land registry services: Aley, Jezzine, Marjayoun and Tyre. It also brought several cases before the Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office at the Court of Cassation and the Central Inspectorate. Its announcement does not detail the files submitted or their outcome.

Four services affected by the changes

Jaber presented these decisions as an initial application of the control measures announced the previous week for the departments of the Ministry, including the Land Affairs Branch. The press release provided by the National Information Agency also indicates that other agents have been made available. It does not specify their number, the date of taking up the duties of the posted agents, or any changes to the counters or schedules.

The Directorate-General lists the services of Jezzine and Marjayoun under the headings of Saida–Jezzine and Marjayoun–Hasbaya. The Minister reported transmissions to the competent authorities; This does not mean that a fault has been established or that a conviction has been pronounced.

Where to report blockage or off-calendar amount

Jaber invited users whose files are blocked or to whom a sum other than the official rights is requested to contact the Minister’s secretariat or to use the « Complaints » form of the Land Affairs Branch website. This section is included in the Directorate’s site map. The communiqué does not provide a response period.

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