A model can properly classify patients according to their risk after an operation without providing reliable probabilities in another institution. A Japanese study of three hospitals and external validation of a UK score in New Zealand explain why statistical performance is not sufficient to prove clinical utility.

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A model can identify which patients are most at risk after an operation without knowing how often complications occur in them. The distinction counts as soon as it is tested in another hospital. A Japanese study of 2026 and independent validation of a British score in New Zealand show why.

In Japan, the ranking improved with data from the operation

In a retrospective study published on 21 October, researchers at Nippon Medical School studied 35,702 stays of adults on general anaesthesia in three tertiary hospitals, excluding cardiac surgery. They compared fed models of data available before the operation and the same models enriched with information collected during the intervention and at the beginning of the follow-up. The event studied included post-operative infection, unexpected re-intervention and death in hospital, as defined at 30 days. It concerned 10.9% of the stays studied.

One of the machine learning models has increased from 0.791 to 0.817 on AUROC, an indicator of its ability to assign a higher score to a patient who will have a complication than to a patient who will not. This result is not equivalent to 81.7% of properly diagnosed patients. The data added also come after the start of the operation: they alone cannot improve a forecast that must be made before the operation.

The researchers trained and calibrated the models with two sites, then tested their predictions on the third without adjusting them, before switching sites. The test is more demanding than just a random breakdown of the records of the three hospitals. However, it remains internal to the same Japanese university network. The study does not demonstrate that the probabilities would be reliable in a community hospital, other health care system or a different surgical population.

A good ranking is not a fair probability

Let us take a fictional example: if a tool announces a risk of 20% to 100 people and 10 of them know the event, the risk in this group is overestimated. However, the tool might have placed this group well above others. Discrimination measures ranking; calibration compares the advertised probabilities to the observed frequencies among comparable individuals.

In 2019, a New Zealand team tested, out of 360,140 patients in New Zealand, the Surgical Outcome Risk Tool, a statistical score developed in the UK to assess the risk of death from non-heart surgery. Ranking capacity remained high (AUROC 0.906), but researchers found sizing inadequate in their population. This score is not an AI and its result is not proof of failure of the Japanese model: it shows concretely why a convincing ranking does not exempt from checking probabilities in another context.

This would make it possible to judge a transfer

Before concluding that a model is transferable, it is necessary to know what event it anticipates, when it has its data and whether an independent establishment has tested on a comparable population. Testing a score on past files also does not show that making it a decision tool improves care: it is another research question. Nothing in these two studies makes it possible to apply a figure to a patient or to assume a result in a Lebanese hospital.

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