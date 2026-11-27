The Lebanese public agency reported on Friday morning several Israeli air strikes around Kfar Tebnit, Zoutar al-Sharkiyé and Qantara. No human results have been confirmed.

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The Lebanese public agency reported on Friday morning several Israeli air strikes around Kfar Tebnit, Zoutar al-Sharkiyé and Qantara. No human results have been confirmed.

Reported strikes in Qantara and near Kfar Tebnit

On Friday, 27 November, the Lebanese National Information Agency reported strikes between Zoutar al-Sharkiyé and Mayfadoun, as well as near Kfar Tebnit, in the Nabatiyah area. The agency also reported this between Qantara and Ghandourieh, in the Marjayoun area, then in the locality of Qantara itself.

The alerts do not specify the total number of strikes or the extent of damage. No human results have been confirmed for this series of bombings. The Agency did not specify the nature of the sites affected.

Two days of bombing in separate areas

Friday’s strikes in southern Lebanon follow those reported on Thursday in Western Bekaa, especially near Ain al-Tinh and Tumat Niha. The Israeli army claimed a strike at Ain al-Tinh, claiming to have targeted a Hezbollah site there. This claim concerned Thursday’s operation in the Bekaa, not the strikes reported on Friday around Nabatiyah and Marjayoun.

On the night of Thursday to Friday, the Lebanese public agency also reported artillery fire in the Zebqin area. The direct from Libnanews on South Lebanon these shots are distinguished from air strikes reported on friday morning.

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