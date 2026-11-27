Fly Erbil announces two rotations a week and displays $99.99 from Erbil, a promotional fare that does not apply to the reverse route.

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Fly Erbil adds a service between Iraqi Kurdistan and Lebanon. The company has set the launch date for Wednesday, 25 November, after Lebanese civil aviation was authorized to operate. The inaugural flight, operated on Airbus A320, reached Beirut via Baghdad. The company has two weekly rotations on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Inaugural flight to Baghdad

The arrival of the first aircraft confirms the start of the flight, but the inaugural route alone does not describe all the flights offered. Fly Erbil displays separate destinations from Erbil and a Baghdad-Beirut relationship. The operator’s fleet record also lists UD705 and UD706 on Erbil–Beirut and Beirut–Erbil. When booking, check the stopovers on the exact route rather than deducting from the only flight number that the journey will be uninterrupted.

Middle East Airlines already operates non-stop flights between Beirut and Erbil. The departure range and the days displayed by each carrier are therefore not interchangeable. For a traveller who has an appointment or a connection on arrival, the overall duration and airport of call may weigh as much as the amount of the ticket.

$99.99 in one direction only

Fly Erbil’s website indicates a $99.99 offer for a one-way triperbil to Beirut, with Wednesdays and Saturdays put forward. This displayed price is neither a round-trip fare, nor the Beirut–Erbil price, nor a confirmation of seats available on each flight.

Libnanews could not confirm a price basket dated for the trip from Beirut. To compare the two companies, the amounts to be deducted are those displayed on the same day and the same meaning, with the baggage allowance, taxes and conditions of change specified.

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