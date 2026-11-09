Solar loans: individuals affected by an amendment

The $10 million credit for solar loans could be open to individuals. On 9 November, Ibrahim Kanaan announced a change in the reasons for the project, initially intended for SMEs via Kafalat. He is awaiting an amended wording from the Department of Finance for the November 12 session. Rates, ceilings, eligibility criteria and filing dates are not yet specified. Adoption in committee therefore does not make it possible to announce funding immediately available for all households in Lebanon.

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Solar loans to individuals could enter the $10 million appropriation approved Monday, November 9, 2026 in parliamentary committee. Ibrahim Kanaan announced a change in the reasons for the project, initially for small and medium-sized enterprises. The Chairman of the Finance Committee awaits an amended wording from the Ministry of Finance by Thursday 12 November. Household access to this funding therefore remains to be confirmed.

Solar loans to individuals: perimeter still to be fixed

The detailed report of the meeting, broadcast Monday afternoon by a press agency, explains the desired evolution. Ibrahim Kanaan reported that MPs changed the reasons for the project to involve individuals in small businesses. He also asked the Ministry to present the corresponding drafting to the legislative session on Thursday.

This precision changes the scope envisaged. The official agenda of the Finance Committee reserved credit for loans for solar projects by SMEs. The inclusion of individuals is now an objective announced by its President. The final text and the conditions of application remain expected.

A loan of £895 billion via Kafalat

The Government transmitted this draft to Parliament by Decree No. 4211. It provides for £895 billion in the reserve of the general budget of 2026, equivalent to $10 million. The parliamentary title states that the funds must support loans for solar energy projects and go through Kafalat.

This budget envelope concerns a financing mechanism. The announcement does not allow the calculation of an individual aid or the number of facilities that could benefit from it. It also does not specify what share would be owned by companies and what part could be affected by individuals.

Kafalat presents its usual mission as a guarantee for bank loans, not as direct lending. This general role helps to understand the intermediary chosen. However, it was not enough to establish the functioning of the new mechanism: Ibrahim Kanaan himself stressed that its mechanisms still needed clarification.

Access conditions not yet announced

No interest rates, individual ceilings, repayment periods or income criteria are included in the report. It also does not give an opening date for applications. Individuals will therefore have to wait for the provisions adopted before they know their eligibility and the steps to be taken.

The general conditions of the former Kafalat programmes cannot be applied ex officio to this credit. The project must specify the link between public funding, loans and recipients. At this point, announcing immediate solar financing for all households would go beyond the known decision.

A separate component of debt settlement to EDL

On Monday, the same commission approved another $100 million appropriation for the arrears of public bodies towards Electricity in Lebanon. This second decision falls under Decree No. 4210 and covers £8,950 billion. Its purpose is to pay part of the invoices of public administrations and institutions.

The two envelopes therefore do not fund the same expenditure. Solar credit covers borrower projects. The one for EDL concerns consumption already due from public bodies. Adoption in committee is, in both cases, a parliamentary step.

Nabih Berri convened the general meeting on Thursday 12 November at 11 a.m. Beirut time. For the solar component, Ibrahim Kanaan awaits this appointment with the amended wording which must specify the inclusion of individuals.

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