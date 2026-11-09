Aboudiyé: the passage with Syria reopened

The Abudiyah-Dabousiyah passage reopened on 9 November between Akkar and the Syrian province of Homs. The ceremony brought together officials from both countries after work on the bridge and border facilities. Fayez Rasamny estimates between 8,000 and 10,000 passengers per day, as well as 150 to 200 trucks. These estimates do not constitute a traffic balance. The Lebanese centre had already been inaugurated in September, while work was continuing on the Syrian side.

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The border crossing of Abudiyah-Dabousiyah reopened Monday, November 9, 2026 between northern Lebanon and Syria. The ceremony was held on the Syrian side, in the presence of Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny. The bridge, buildings and control facilities were completed. The authorities expect several thousand travellers a day, but there is still no record of this reopening.

Aboudiyé reconnects with Homs province

The crossing point connects Aboudiyé, in Akkar, to Dabousiyé, in the Syrian province of Homs. Customs, diplomatic and security officials from both countries participated in the inauguration and then visited the facilities. The Lebanese ambassador to Syria, Henri Kastun, and Lebanese customs officials were among the participants.

Fayez Rasamny estimated the expected traffic at 8,000 to 10,000 people a day, arrivals and departures combined. It also provides for between 150 and 200 daily trucks. These figures describe a Minister’s projection, not an already measured attendance.

Mazen Allush, responsible for the international relations of the Syrian border and customs authority, stressed the social interest of the passage. According to him, the family ties between the villages on both sides justify an accessible official itinerary. He wished to avoid the use of clandestine crossings.

A reconstructed bridge and refurbished facilities

The appointment was announced on Saturday, November 7. The Syrian authority had then set the Monday following the reopening, after several months of construction. The communiqué referred to the reconstruction of the bridge linking the two countries, the rehabilitation of the administrative buildings and the halls, and the expansion of the external spaces.

This step followed several inspections. The president of the Syrian authority, Qutaiba Badwi, had visited the site on 25 September to follow the work. The Monday ceremony thus marks the culmination of this preparation, beyond the announcement of a date.

In statements to the official Syrian press on Monday, Mazen Alloush detailed the arrangements for transporters. The work covered waiting areas, traffic corridors and areas reserved for heavy goods vehicles. Detection equipment and digital tools must speed up customs operations.

The Syrian official also refers to inspections based on risk assessment. The announced objective is to reduce waiting while maintaining controls. However, actual processing times will have to be assessed after the resumption of traffic.

A separate stage of the opening of the Lebanese centre

The Lebanese side had announced its availability earlier. On 4 September, the General Security Director, Hassan Choucair, inaugurated the Abudiyah centre after its renovation. The official record indicated that Lebanese facilities were ready to receive passengers.

The inauguration in September concerned the Lebanese centre. The 9th of November concerns the return to service of the passage with its Syrian counterpart. Distinguishing the two stages helps to understand why a new ceremony takes place more than two months after Hassan Choucair’s visit.

Northern trade and future border work

Mazen Allush presents this axis as a link between northern Lebanon, central Syria and its coastline. It cites trade in food and industrial products, particularly from the Hassia area and the port of Tartous. The crossing must offer carriers an additional route to the Lebanese and Tripoli markets.

The two administrations also continue their technical exchanges on schedules and procedures. On Arida’s post, Mazen Allush announced to the official Syrian press a planned reopening next month. This is still a construction objective: no specific day was given in these declarations.

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