Lebanon–Turkey: Cooperation on labour

Mohammad Haidar and Vedat Işıkhan discussed training, employment and social protection in Mardin. They are preparing cooperation between their ministries. A visit to Beirut is planned in January 2027, with the social partners. No signed agreements, budget or recruitment programme have been announced to date.

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Lebanon and Turkey are preparing cooperation on labour, training and social protection. Mohammad Haidar and Vedat Işıkhan discussed these issues in Mardin, when the Turkish just transition strategy was launched. The Lebanese minister invited his counterpart to Beirut. A visit is planned in January 2027 to move towards an agreement between their ministries.

The conference was held Friday, November 6, 2026. Minutes of the bilateral meeting followed on 7 November. No signed agreement or joint financing was announced.

Cooperation on work prepared in Beirut

Discussions focused on changes in work and skills. The Lebanese report also mentions two specific cases: supervision of foreign labour and child labour. Ministers wish to share their experiences and strengthen institutional exchanges in these areas.

Haidar sent an official invitation to Işıkhan. At this stage, January 2027 is an agreed deadline. Teams from both departments must continue to coordinate. They will prepare the agenda and proposals for cooperation to be discussed during the visit.

Employers and employees associated with the discussions

Both sides are also planning an expanded meeting in Beirut. It would bring together governments, employers’ representatives and workers from both countries. This tripartite composition is intended to address employment, training and social protection issues together.

In his statement in Mardin, the Lebanese Minister placed this dialogue at the centre of his efforts. He defended the protection of workers’ rights and dignity during economic transformations. He also called for the development of vocational training and skills, in order to accompany the changes rather than burden employees with the costs.

A conference on green and digital transitions

The meeting is part of the launch of the Turkish National Fair Transition Strategy and its Action Plan for 2027-2029. This initiative addresses the social consequences of environmental, digital and technological transformations. The Turkish Ministry confirms the presence of Mohammad Haidar at the conference, alongside the leaders and the social partners.

In Mardin, Işıkhan announced a national measure for certain categories of participants in training and integration programmes. From 2027 their allowances could be increased by up to 50%. The areas mentioned include green and digital transitions, artificial intelligence and future jobs. This is a Turkish policy measure. No transfer of this mechanism to Lebanon has been announced.

For Haidar, these transformations must also serve the Lebanese productive sectors and promote sustainable employment. It combines skills development with social protection, two components proposed for cooperation with Ankara.

Ministerial teams must now agree on priority projects and prepare for the tripartite meeting in Beirut. The planned visit for January 2027 is yet to be given a specific date.

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