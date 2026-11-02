Sandra Mehanna explores family secrets

Sandra Mehanna publishes « Tout bien bien… », her second novel, at Les Éditions Complicités. The story follows Henri, a businessman who discovers the existence of a son, James. This revelation upsets his family, including his wife Jacqueline and her mother-in-law, Madame Catherine. A lawyer at the Beirut bar since 2002, the author had already published « Pure Delight ». She dedicated this new book on October 11, 2026 at the International Arab Book Fair in Beirut, on the stand of the Antoine Bookshop.

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WithIt’s all right..Sandra Mehanna devotes her second novel to family secrets and non-said of the Lebanese bourgeoisie. Published at the Complicated Editions, the book was the subject of a signing session on October 11, 2026. The author was present at the stand of the Antoine Bookshop at the 67th International Arab Book Fair in Beirut.

« It’s all right… »: a family facing an unknown son

The intrigue is organized around Mr Henri, a businessman whose existence seems to be well settled. One day, a young man named James came to his door. The resemblance between the two men is striking. James was his son, whose existence Henry had never known before.

This discovery upsets a family attached to the conventions. She particularly touches Jacqueline, Henry’s wife, and Madame Catherine, her mother-in-law. The story addresses family secrets, the quest for identity and the weight of social traditions. The silences surrounding individual journeys also occupy a central place in this history.

Sandra Mehanna, lawyer and novelist

A graduate in French letters and a trained lawyer, Sandra Mehanna has been a lawyer at the Beirut Bar since 2002. She presented her first novel,Pure delight, at its first book fair on November 4, 2017. This work was already of interest to Lebanese society.

It’s all right..continues this literary journey through the family setting and its conventions. The novel has 201 pages in a 15.5 × 23.5 cm format. He wears ISBN 9782386478949.

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