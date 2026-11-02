Eisenkot: a majority to be built in Israel

Avigdor Liberman announced Monday, 2 November, that Yisrael Beytenu would recommend Gadi Eisenkot to form the next Israeli government, reports the Jerusalem Post. This announcement follows that of Naftali Bennett on Sunday. It strengthens the Yashar leader’s candidacy without guaranteeing him either the presidential mandate, a coalition or the confidence of the Knesset.

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Avigdor Liberman announced Monday, 2 November, that Yisrael Beytenu would recommend Gadi Eisenkot to form the next Israeli government, reports the Jerusalem Post. This announcement follows that of Naftali Bennett on Sunday. It strengthens the Yashar leader’s candidacy without guaranteeing him either the presidential mandate, a coalition or the confidence of the Knesset.

The announcement of B的Yachad, the formation of Bennett and Yair Lapid, clarifies a first question: the choice of the candidate for this component of the opposition. It does not solve the main obstacle. The camp opposed to Benjamin Netanyahu was attended by 48 deputies, compared with 53 for the outgoing Prime Minister. The other 19 seats are held in the Arab configurations.

These figures describe power relations, not three already formed coalitions. The absolute majority in this 120-member room is 61 seats. Neither of the two main camps reached alone.

Eisenkot: a possible majority for the mandate

President Isaac Herzog’s consultations are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 4, after the formal presentation of the results. Each formation may indicate which Member she wishes to see appointed to form a government. The President must then choose the one to whom he or she will entrust this task.

The Common List and Ra We still have to wait for their formal steps. In addition to the 48 opposition seats, their 19 terms would represent a potential support of 67 MPs.

This total should not be presented as an acquired majority. It requires consistent recommendations. Above all, supporting a candidate ahead of Herzog does not mean accepting his program, entering his cabinet or guaranteeing him every parliamentary vote.

According to the same report, Liberman will also support Yair Lapid for the Knesset presidency. This is support for a nomination, not an election. No comprehensive agreement between the opposition components was announced on this occasion.

Trust in the Knesset

The procedure therefore has several distinct stages. The MP-designate has 28 days to form a government team. The President may extend this period up to an additional 14 days.

Once its government is established, the candidate must present it to the Knesset. It outlines its composition, the division of ministerial functions and the broad lines of its policy. He then asked for the confidence of Members. The presidential recommendation does not replace this step.

This distinction explains why the progression of Eisenkot does not yet allow to announce the departure of Netanyahu. The outgoing Prime Minister remains in office while searching for a successor. A designation opens a negotiation; it does not establish the result.

Partners still separated by their conditions

Eisenkot reaffirmed on Saturday 31 October the principles proposed to future partners. These include the Jewish and democratic character of the State, the values of the declaration of independence and military, national or civilian service for all. It also demands the recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization and the destruction of its military and governmental capabilities in Gaza.

These conditions do not constitute a negotiated agreement. They must face the positions of the formations that can support the government. In the opposition, Yair Golan defended cooperation with Arab parties. Other officials set red lines during the campaign.

The new Knesset is to take office on 10 November, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations. Before this date, the consultations on 4 November will allow the actual support to be measured for Eisenkot beyond the possible additions.

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