Judo: Aquilina Chayeb seventh in Abu Dhabi

Aquilina Chayeb took seventh place in the Grand Slam of Abu Dhabi, in the category of less than 78 kg. The official classification confirms this result, obtained on October 31, 2026. The Lebanese judokate won two fights before tilting in the quarter-final after an extension. This participation extends a season marked by several international podiums. It also entered the qualifying period for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, without guaranteeing an Olympic ticket.

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Aquilina Chayeb finished seventh in the Grand Slam of Abu Dhabi, in the category of less than 78 kg. This result appears in the final ranking of the event held on 31 October 2026. The Lebanese judokate continues its season on the international circuit.

Aquilina Chayeb wins two fights

The Lebanese got two wins, against a Belgian opponent and then an Australian. She then lost in the quarter-final to a British, after an extension.

Emma Reid, British representative in this category, won one of two bronze medals. The victory returned to Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko of the United Arab Emirates, ahead of the Portuguese Patricia Sampaio.

François Saadé Junior, director of the Lebanese Judo Federation and associated disciplines, accompanied Lebanese participation in Abu Dhabi.

A season marked by several podiums

In 2026 Chayeb won gold at the European Open in Estonia and bronze at the Prague Open. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The Grand Slam of Abu Dhabi entered the Olympic qualifying period for Los Angeles 2028, opened in June 2026. The points obtained on the circuit contribute to this race, without constituting a qualification for the Games alone.

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