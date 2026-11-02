Karaté: Lebanon prepares two appointments in November

Lebanese karate prepares two appointments in November 2026. The national selection will compete in the West Asian Championship in Amman from November 11-14. The Lebanon championship will then take place on 15 and 29 November at Mount La Salle in Ain Saade.
Lebanese karate represented in Amman
The regional competition concerns the under-21s, the under-14s and the under-12s, boys and girls. Twelve countries must participate: Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait. Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Syria and Yemen complete the list.
The Lebanese Karate Federation, chaired by Moussa Fattouche, formed a delegation of eleven athletes. Elie Aoun, an Asian referee, will lead it. The coach includes national coach Rami Choucair, kata coach Yara Kain and Asian referee Sami Alayli.
Seven boys are included in the selection: Omar Ghazouli, Gabriel Zakhia, Khaled Habbal, Hassan Daouk, Karim Halawi, Charbel Hanna and Salim Chamli. The four girls are Louloua Choucair, Aya Choucair, Lynn Kain and Luna Daouk.
The national championship on 15 and 29 November
In Lebanon, competitions will take place on two separate days, Sundays 15 and 29 November, at the Mont La Salle Club. The Federation has initiated the technical and organizational preparations for this national event.
Athletes will play local titles there. These meetings will also allow federal officials to follow new generations of practitioners.
Source: Lebanese Karate Federation communiqué issued on 2 November 2026.
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