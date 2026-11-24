The US Meteorological Service maintains a coastal flood warning until Thursday afternoon on the low shores of San Francisco and San Pablo Bays. On Wednesday morning, the high tide is expected to reach its highest level of the week. A strong swell alert also targets the peaceful coastline.

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The U.S. Meteorological Service maintains a coastal flood warning until Thursday, 26 November, at 4 p.m. local time, for the low shores of San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay. The highest water level of this episode is expected Wednesday morning in San Francisco. The large tides coincide with the passage of a disturbance, which can add a surcote to the astronomical tide.

The peak expected Wednesday at 10:49 a.m

At the San Francisco measuring station, the National Weather Service plans on Wednesday 25 November at 10:49 a.m. a higher level of about 82 centimetres at the usual sea level. On Thursday, the expected peak at approximately 1138 would be approximately 67 centimetres above the same reference. These estimates concern one point of measurement: they do not represent the depth of water in the streets or a valid timetable for the entire coastline. From one sector to another, the hour of open sea may differ from one and a half hours.

By Wednesday, the U.S. service estimates the expected level close to the highest tides observed in the area. This is not a record already recorded. The forecast takes into account an overcoast likely to approach a half-metre, to which is added the warmer than normal water effect in the Pacific. When these conditions overlap with the open sea, water may reach portions of wharf or pavement usually out of water.

On the Pacific, a separate alert

On the affected portions of the Pacific coast, from Point Reyes south of Monterey Bay and Big Sur, the coastal flood warning runs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. A strong swell warning covers Wednesday’s day on exposed beaches, where the service provides for waves of 6 to 9 meters. The passage of the disturbance can also bring rain from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning. These conditions are not the same as on the sheltered shores of the bay.

For Thanksgiving travel, the warning does not mean that the entire road network is closed. The authorities mainly prevent point flooding on the low roads and recommend not to bypass a dam or engage on a submerged road. On exposed beaches, the service requires to stay out of water and avoid dykes and jetties. All times indicated are California.

Cover photo: high tide at Pier 14 in San Francisco, December 4, 2025. Archive, California King Tides Project; cropping and dressing Libnanews. It does not show the episode of November 24, 2026.

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