Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned on Tuesday the attack on a tower in the financial district of Riyadh. Saudi civil defence reported 11 injured and attributed the attack to the Houthis. The United Kingdom announced sanctions on the same day against the Yemeni movement and four of its officials.

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Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned on Tuesday 24 November the attack on a tower in the financial district of Riyadh, which Saudi civil defence attributed to the Houthis. Saudi authorities report 11 injuries. In its statement relayed at 9 p.m. Beirut time, Salam denounced an attack on Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a threat to the stability of the region.

Eleven wounded according to Saudi civil defense

The Saudi Civil Defence Directorate announced this assessment on Tuesday. It places the attack in the capital’s financial district and attributes it to the Yemeni movement. The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budawi, also condemned the attack and called for an international response.

This is a new incident in this area, separate from that reported on 19 November. On that day, the Saudi Foreign Ministry had denounced attacks on civilian and economic installations in the capital and reported material damage in the same neighbourhood. The report of 11 injured persons concerns the attack reported on 24 November.

London punishes the movement and four leaders

The British government announced on the same day an asset freeze against Ansar Allah, the official name of the Houthi movement, and four of its officials. The latter are also prohibited from entering the United Kingdom. London presents these measures as a response to the resumption of hostilities in Yemen and the region, attacks on commercial navigation and serious human rights violations. At the same time, the British Treasury issued a general licence to limit the impact of sanctions on humanitarian aid and certain essential civilian activities in Yemen.

Photo archives: King Abdullah’s financial district in Riyadh, February 8, 2025. Kolaiel / Wikimedia Commons, CC0. Boxing and dressing Libnanews. The photograph does not show the attack.

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