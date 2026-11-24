UKMTO has published two new notices on ships affected by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Ormuz. All crews were counted and vessels continued to cross. Damage, possible pollution and responsibility for firing remain unknown.

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On Tuesday, 24 November, UKMTO published two notices of new impacts of unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Ormuz. The vessels continued their crossing and all crew members were counted, says the centre. It does not designate any responsible person and has not yet established the extent of the damage or any consequences for the environment.

Reports received after the facts

The first opinion referred to three affected vessels. The second concerns a tanker. The notices do not give the names of the buildings or any details enabling a cumulative balance sheet to be publicly drawn up without the risk of double counting. They state that they received the reports late: their publication on Tuesday does not mean that the facts occurred on that day.

The centre dates the report on a single tanker on Sunday 22 November. The two accessible versions of the notice concerning three vessels give different dates, 22 and 23. Their contents are consistent with the number of vessels reported, the unidentified nature of the projectiles and the continued crossing.

UK opinions do not attribute impacts

The naval branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards separately claimed that oil tankers had hit mines. The British opinions do not confirm this explanation or that the two accounts relate to the same ships. The fact that all crews were accounted for is not worth a full balance of damage on board.

These notices are in addition to those concerning two oil tankers affected on Saturday, 21 November, already reported by the UKMTO. They do not announce any closure of the crossing and do not provide a measure of traffic since the last incidents.

Archive image: the Strait of Ormuz and the island of Qeshm seen by the Terra satellite on December 2, 2020. MODIS Land Rapid Response Team / NASA GSFC, public domain in the United States. Boxing and dressing Libnanews. This image does not show any of the reported incidents.

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