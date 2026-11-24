A coalition of states contests a federal rule that restricts access to housing subsidies for families whose members do not meet the conditions of residence. The appeal, filed on 23 November in Massachusetts, seeks to block its application. The filing of a complaint does not in itself suspend the rule.

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California, Massachusetts and the State of New York filed on Monday, November 23, with a coalition of other states, an appeal against a federal rule on housing subsidies. They ask a federal court in Massachusetts to prevent its application to households whose members are eligible for assistance and others are not because of their migration status.

The pro rata aid is at the heart of the dispute

The current mechanism allows some mixed-status families to live together in assisted housing. The grant is calculated on the basis of eligible members only, such as U.S. citizen children or adults with migratory status recognized by the program. Attorneys General argue that the presence of another family member should not deprive eligible persons of such assistance.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) rule requires verification of the eligible citizenship or migration status of all applicants and beneficiaries, regardless of age. Where permitted by law, prorated aid should no longer be extended indefinitely: it becomes a temporary measure during verification. The Department believes that this reading applies federal law more faithfully. On the contrary, the complainant states argue that the department has exceeded its powers and that eligible persons may lose their housing.

The action alone did not suspend the rule

The file includes public housing, housing choice vouchers known as « Section 8 » and certain housing-related aids. It does not call into question all housing arrangements in the United States. The coalition asks the court to annul the rule and block its implementation for the complainant states, their communities and their public housing organizations.

The rule provides for entry into force on 14 December. This date does not mean that all aid would cease on that day: the issue of enforcement is now being challenged in court, and a complaint is not a suspension order.

Photo archive: Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in Washington, D.C., former headquarters of Housing and Urban Development. U.S. Department of Housing (HUD), U.S. public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Layout Libnanews.

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