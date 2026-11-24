Hezbollah MP Hussein al-Hajj Hassan accuses the United States of weighing charges against five men arrested in the heights of Batrun and Bcharré. He claims that a release was expected on 16 November, without providing any public evidence of an American intervention in the judicial proceedings.

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Hezbollah MP Hussein al-Hajj Hassan accused the United States on Tuesday 24 November of weighing charges against the five men arrested in the heights of Batrun and Bcharré. At a press conference in Parliament, he said he expected their release on Monday morning, 16 November. He did not submit a release decision or document attesting to an American intervention.

A charge of interference without public evidence

Al-Hajj Hassan claimed that external pressure had led some judges to prosecute the five men. In particular, he challenged the one whom he called the « U.S. High Commissioner ». This expression falls within the MP’s political vocabulary, not an official diplomatic title. It is not sufficient to identify the person concerned. There is no public evidence to support the link between Washington and the decision of the military prosecutor.

The MP presented the five men as arbitrarily detained. According to him, they were in the region for a social mission and did not carry out any clandestine activities. He also accused the authorities of politicizing the case and fuelling religious tensions. These statements are the version he publicly defends, not the judicial conclusions.

November 10 arrests to military prosecution

The five men were arrested on 10 November. Prosecutor Ahmad Rami al-Hajj ‘ s office had then confirmed that the intelligence branch of the Internal Security Forces was conducting investigations. The following day, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had indicated that he had contacted the judicial and security officials and assured him that the law would be the only limit of the investigation.

On 18 November, prosecutions were reported by decision of the government commissioner to the military court, Justice Claude Ghanem. According to public information, they cover the establishment of an armed group, the recruitment of members, their equipment and their supply of weapons. The Lebanese Forces leader, Samir Geagea, then called for Hizbullah’s military and security officials to be heard. This call is a political statement; he is not guilty of a judicial summons or evidence of guilt.

The decision of 2 March at the heart of the political battle

Al-Hajj Hassan also challenged the Government’s decision of 2 March, which prohibits Hezbollah’s military and security activities and reaffirms that the decisions on war and peace are the responsibility of the State. The MP considers this measure to be contrary to the Constitution and contests that it can serve as a basis for prosecution. In the absence of access to the prosecution, it is not possible to establish the place of this decision in the reasoning of the prosecution.

The press conference thus moves the debate beyond the fate of the five people: Hezbollah questions the independence of the procedure, while its opponents demand that the investigation go back to the chain of responsibility. Neither the existence of US pressure nor the criminal liability of the accused are established. The five men remain presumed innocent.

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