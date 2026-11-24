Stellantis announced on November 24 the end of the night montage in Sochaux from January 2027. Approximately 500 temporary missions are involved. Permanent night workers must join the day shift. The workshop that prepares the batteries keeps its organization at night, according to the management of the site.

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Stellantis announced Tuesday, November 24 to staff representatives that the night assembly would stop in Sochaux in January 2027. Approximately 500 temporary missions are involved. The management plans to reassign permanent night workers to the two day shifts. The workshop that prepares the batteries keeps its organization at night.

Two day teams for Peugeot 3008 and 5008

The management of the site presented the decision to an extraordinary social and economic committee. It invokes market prospects to review the organization of the assembly of Peugeot 3008 and 5008. With two day shifts, it plans to produce about 850 vehicles per day, compared with about 1,050 previously. This is a rate predicted by the site, not a figure already recorded.

The night shift was set up in November 2024 with the launch of the new generations of these two models. The decision of 24 November concerns assembly. It does not correspond to a closure of the site or a general stoppage of night work: the preparation of batteries keeps its night crew, according to the management.

Temporary staff and permanent staff are not accommodated on the same sign

The management is planning individual interviews by the end of November to prepare for the return of permanent employees to the morning and afternoon shifts. She indicated that the interim staff would complete their duties under the terms of their contracts. The figure of approximately 500 is for missions that are not expected to be renewed, and not for permanent terminations.

Trade union representatives dispute the weight of adjustment on temporary workers. The CFDT also warns about the possible impact of a drop in production among equipment manufacturers and subcontractors. The 24 November announcements do not contain a quantified balance sheet of these effects beyond the factory.

Archive photo: Peugeot factory in Sochaux in 2013. Draceane / Wikimedia Commons. Framed and titrated photograph, underCC BY-SA 4.0.

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