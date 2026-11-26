The report of a master, the identification of the vessel and the attribution of an attack answer three different questions. Two notices compare the levels of evidence.

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A maritime alert may establish that a master has reported an explosion; it is not sufficient to establish that a vessel has been affected or to designate the author. In the Gulf, the British notice issued after an oil tanker was reported on 25 November illustrates the difference between the ship’s account, the balance sheet issued and an assignment still missing.

An alert, not an attribution

In its opinion 222-26, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicated that the master of a tanker reported an explosion near the vessel, west of Dubai. According to the report, all the crew were safe. No damage to the vessel or environmental effects had been reported. The publication distinguishes this statement from an independent finding and does not designate author.

Specifying geography counts: an event in the Gulf is not necessarily an incident in the Strait of Ormuz itself. Please also state the status of the balance sheet: « no reported damage » at the time of the alert is neither an inspection report nor evidence that any effect will be discovered afterwards. Qualification may evolve if a new examination confirms that the vessel has been affected.

How a confirmation completes the initial alert

Another example is the November 19 Joint Maritime Information Center newsletter. It brings together a British opinion on an incident of 13 November and the identification of the tanker Dar Salwa by the International Maritime Organization. The identity of the building specifies the file; It does not transform the unknown projectile into an identified weapon. In the same bulletin, Iranian statements concerning mines were still reported as unsubstantiated by an official or national authority. This is the status of confirmations on that date, not a general conclusion on all subsequent incidents.

The maritime authority or flag State may confirm an identity, investigation or balance sheet. The shipowner may relay the verification of the condition of the ship and the crew. A maritime register is used to verify that a name and identification number designate the same vessel; It does not provide information on the cause of an explosion alone. The reporting of an incident, confirmation of damage to the vessel and identification of their origin are three distinct steps.

The same applies to commercial consequences. The change in course of a vessel does not demonstrate the interruption of traffic throughout the strait; He may have several causes. A lasting decline in passages would require comparable series in number of ships and by type of cargo. Pending further confirmation of Dubai’s opinion, what is public is limited: a reported explosion near an oil tanker, a crew declared safe, and circumstances still under review.

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