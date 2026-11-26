The Paris Court of Appeal upheld the dismissal for the alleged acts of 7 August 2018 and dismissed those of 13 August. The actor contests the accusation; His defence is considering an appeal.

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The Paris Court of Appeal upheld the dismissal for the alleged acts of 7 August 2018 and dismissed those of 13 August. The actor contests the accusation; His defence is considering an appeal.

The examining chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal decided on Thursday 26 November that Gérard Depardieu would be returned to the departmental criminal court for alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould on 7 August 2018. The magistrates did not confirm the entire indictment order: they dismissed the second episode of the indictment, dated 13 August 2018. No hearing date was announced at this stage.

What the court held

The order of August 2025 concerned two facts that Charlotte Arnould alleged to have suffered in the actor’s Parisian home. The court only maintains the removal for the first. The decision does not settle the guilt of Gérard Depardieu, who enjoys the presumption of innocence in this case. The reasons for the dismissal for the second episode had not been made public at the time of the initial reactions.

The actress filed a complaint in 2018. The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office closed the preliminary investigation in June 2019. She then filed a new complaint, which led to the opening of a judicial inquiry. Gérard Depardieu was charged in December 2020 and then challenged his dismissal in 2025. The Board of Inquiry examined the appeal on 17 September 2026.

Defence considering appeal

Gérard Depardieu contests the accusation and asserts that relations were agreed. His lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, indicated that the defence would consider the possibility of an appeal in cassation after having received the judgment. At this stage, he referred to the possibility of an appeal, without announcing its filing.

Carine Durrieu Diebolt, a lawyer for Charlotte Arnould, said her client relieved that a trial could be held, despite the dismissal of the second episode. This procedure is distinct from that ofGreen shutters, which concerned sexual assaults committed in 2021 during a filming and in which the actor renounced in november to contest his conviction of first instance.

Cover: Gérard Depardieu at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, photo archive.Georges Biard / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 3.0, framing and titration Libnanews under the same license.

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