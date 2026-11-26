Gregor Smith announces his departure for health reasons. The Scottish government commissioned an independent review of the response to the liver, pancreas and bile path surgery alerts in Aberdeen.

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Gregor Smith announces his departure for health reasons. The Scottish government commissioned an independent review of the response to the liver, pancreas and bile path surgery alerts in Aberdeen.

Gregor Smith announced on Thursday 26 November that he was leaving as Chief Medical Officer of Scotland. He referred to health reasons in a statement after his hearing before the Scottish Parliament’s Health Committee. The head of government, John Swinney, said he respected his decision. Smith had been acting since April 2020, before being appointed in December of the same year.

An investigation into alerts and their treatment

The controversy relates to the operations of the liver, pancreas and biliary pathways at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, an NHS Grampian facility. On 21 November the Scottish Government announced an independent review of the handling of alerts. This review will include a 2022 post-intervention death report. It is due to go back to 2012, when the government first referred to Parliament.

On 24 November, Scottish Minister of Health Angela Constance said that a senior lawyerKings Counselindependent of the government and the health service, was to conduct the review and finalize its mandate. The work must establish what the hospital service and the authorities knew, when, and whether the decisions taken responded to the alerts. It will also address the remaining risks to patients.

The resignation does not prejudge the conclusions

Smith stated that he expected the review to show that his advice on the file had been consistent with his role as chief physician. This function advises Scottish ministers on public health issues. The announcement of departure does not make it possible to conclude on the treatment of alerts or to assign responsibilities. The government had not yet made public the final terms of examination in the communication presented to Parliament on 24 November.

Cover: Gregor Smith in September 2024, photo archive.CMOevents / Wikimedia Commons,CC0, framing and titration Libnanews.

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