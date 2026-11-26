Bangchak stopped production units at its Phra Khanong refinery on Thursday, 26 November. Nine people were injured, according to the operator. The fire is extinguished; its origin remains to be established.

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Bangchak stopped production units at its Phra Khanong refinery on Thursday, 26 November. Nine people were injured, according to the operator. The fire is extinguished; its origin remains to be established.

On Thursday, a fire stopped production at the Banghak refinery in Phra Khanong, east of Bangkok. The operator located the start of the fire at approximately 1445 local time and indicated that it was extinguished approximately half an hour later. Local residents were invited to move away during the intervention. The Thai Department for Disaster Reduction then announced that the fire was extinguished.

Banghak reported nine injuries among staff in his report on Thursday. Two had been able to return home at the time of the release. The company did not detail in this balance sheet the status of the other seven.

The investigation must establish the origin of the fire

The operator announced the shutdown of all production units at the site. According to his initial findings, the fire was declared in a hydrocracking unit, used to transform heavy oil fractions into lighter products. This is the location identified at this stage of the investigation, not an explanation of the fire.

Bangchak states that the pollution control department carried out air quality measurements in the vicinity in the late afternoon. According to the company’s report, the values at the time of this check were within normal limits.

No date announced for resumption

Phra Khanong is one of the two refineries in Banghak and, according to the operator, has a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels per day. This number measures what the site can theoretically handle; it does not correspond to a volume of production lost on Thursday. The company did not disclose in its balance sheet the date of restart or the number of deliveries that would be affected.

Cover: Bangchak refinery in Phra Khanong, Bangkok, April 2023. Supanut Arunoprayote / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0, framing and titration Libnanews. The photo does not show the fire.

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