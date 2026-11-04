South Lebanon: Mansouri and Wadi Zebqine fired

Israeli artillery fire targeted Mansuri and Wadi Zebqin on Wednesday morning, 4 November. The first report, issued at 7.17 a.m. in Beirut, did not specify the number of shells or the points of impact. It does not provide any human or material balance. This lack of information makes it impossible to conclude that there are no victims. The possible damage and consequences for the inhabitants remain to be established, while this new information must be distinguished from the bombings reported the previous days.

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Israeli artillery fire targeted Mansuri and Wadi Zebqin in southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning, 4 November. A Lebanese news agency reported the bombing in a first report broadcast at 0717 hours in Beirut.

Mansouri and Wadi Zebqine referred to in the morning

The report mentions Mansouri and the Zebqine Valley. It does not specify the number of buses fired or the points of impact. There is no human or material record accompanying this initial information.

The absence of a record in this report does not make it possible to conclude that there are no victims. Possible damage and consequences for the inhabitants remain to be determined. At this stage, the available information establishes the shots reported this morning, without allowing a complete assessment of them.

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Photograph of the South Lebanon border, from the Libnanews photo library. This image does not represent the November 4 shots in Mansouri or Wadi Zebqine. Photo: François el Bacha for Libnanews.com. All rights reserved.

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