Dakar: Thea Obeid fifth of the 100 m brew

Thea Obeid finished fifth in the women’s 100-metre brasse final at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games. Her time of 1 minute 12 seconds 53 improves by 2.14 seconds that achieved in series, where she had obtained the eighth cumulative time. The Lebanese was 2.20 seconds from the bronze medal. It is now one of the 50-metre brasses, scheduled for Thursday 5 November, with a place in the final still to be conquered.

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Thea Obeid finished fifth in the women’s 100-metre brasse final at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games on Tuesday, November 3. The Lebanese swimmer made 1 minute 12 seconds 53, after a day in which she significantly improved her time between the series and the final.

The final brought together eight swimmers. Obeid won three places compared to his rank in the cumulative ranking of qualifications.

Thea Obeid in Dakar: two races, two times

In series, Obeid swam in 1 minute 14 seconds 67. She had taken third place in her series, a ranking that should not be confused with the cumulative classification of qualifications. On all the series, she was eighth, the last leading to the final.

His time of 1 minute 12 seconds 53 in the final represents an improvement of 2.14 seconds compared to this first race. The gain relates to its two passages of November 3.

The final was won by the Japanese Mana Ishikawa in 1 minute 8 seconds 81. South African Chanel Veldsman took second place in 1 minute 9 seconds 48, ahead of Wui Kiu Man of Hong Kong, third in 1 minute 10 seconds 33.

Obeid thus finished 2.20 seconds from the third time, at the foot of the first four places in this final.

The 50 meters brew planned on November 5

The next deadline announced for the Lebanese is the 50 meters women’s brew, Thursday, November 5. It appears in the fifth series, scheduled at 10:34 a.m. in Dakar, or 12:34 a.m. in Beirut. The final is scheduled for the same day at 15:29 in Dakar, subject to qualification.

To join this new final, she will have to qualify again from the cumulative classification of the series.

The result of 3 November nevertheless gives a concrete mark before this next appointment: eighth of the qualifyings, Obeid finished fifth of the decisive race with a significantly lowered time. The rest of his journey in Dakar will now be measured on the shortest distance from the brasse.

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