4 novembre 2026
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Qab Elias opens electric charging station

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 5 views

The Qab Elias Trade Association has announced the launch of a first electric charging station in the municipality, in partnership with MEDCO. The location was provided free of charge to Al-Hawli Center. Motorists are invited to remove their charging card from Vetico, next to the station, where the terms of use are available. The press release issued on 3 November, however, does not specify rates, power, connectors or access times. These details remain to be checked before use.

Qab Elias passe à la recharge électrique. Station de recharge au Royaume-Uni, photographiée le 17 juin 2025. Illustration d’archives : cette photo ne représente pas la station de Qab Elias ni ses équipements.
Station de recharge au Royaume-Uni, photographiée le 17 juin 2025. Illustration d’archives : cette photo ne représente pas la station de Qab Elias ni ses équipements. © Pamsimhaho / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0.
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Qab Elias has a first charging station for electric vehicles, according to the local trade association. It announced its launch with MEDCO in a press release relayed Tuesday, November 3. The initiative adds a service for motorists in this municipality of Bekaa.

Electric charging arrives in Qab Elias

The launch took place in the presence of Salah Taleb, president of the municipality of Qab Elias-Wadi el-Delm and the Union of Municipalities of Central Bekaa. The association thanks the municipality and the owners of the Al-Hawli centre, who provided the facility free of charge.

To use the service, motorists are invited to remove a charging card at the Vetico store, located next to the station. Terms of use are also available, the association states.

Practical arrangements still to be specified

The press release does not give the price, the charging power, or the types of connectors available. Access times are also not specified. This information must therefore be obtained on the spot before recharging is planned.

Traders present this facility as a means to develop local services and to accompany changing needs. Their announcement is about the town’s first station, not a Bekaa or Lebanon-wide first.

Credit Line

Recharging station in the United Kingdom, photographed on 17 June 2025. Archive illustration: This photo does not represent Qab Elias’ station or equipment. Photo: Pamsimhaho / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0.

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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