Tokyo bounced without driving the majority of Nikkei’s values. Paris progresses in session and Wall Street closes for Thanksgiving. Two Brent contracts quoted at the same time show four dollars of difference. The file explains what the US data, customs proposals and oil prices reveal for Lebanon.

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The Nikkei resumed 0.86% on Thursday, 26 November, and ACC 40 increased from 1.71% to 2:49 p.m. in Paris. Wall Street is closed for Thanksgiving. On oil, the Brent for January was worth, in the same morning survey, four dollars more than the February one. The market rebound and the gap between contracts tell two different things: appetite for certain shares can start again while buyers of crude oil continue to pay more for close delivery.

Tokyo rebounds, but less than half of Nikkei’s titles climb

The Nikkei 225 closed at 57 499.16 points on Thursday, 487.54 points higher than the previous day (+0.86%), according to the index calculator. The win erases less than one third of the 1,633 points lost on Wednesday. The index also finished close to 753 points under its summit. The rebound is measurable, but the level of closure and the journey between the top of the day and the closing do not allow the same reading as the only positive sign before the variation.

The detail is even more instructive. Of 225 companies, 110 increased, 113 decreased and two remained stable. Technology contributed 416.13 points to variation and 166.40 points. Together, these two groups contributed more than the net increase. Consumption reduced 88.77 points. This does not mean that every technology company has won or that Japanese household spending has declined on Thursday. These are stock market contributions to an index, not a measure of sector activity.

Nikkei is weighted by adjusted equity prices, not by the capitalization of each company. In the distribution published on Thursday, the manufacturer of Advantest test equipment weighed 9.32%, Tokyo Electron 6.92 % and SoftBank Group 4.07 %. The three of them accounted for more than one fifth of the index. In this configuration, a concentrated increase can cause the Japanese barometer to rise while just over half of its values decline. Before extending this reading to all Asia, one must look at the composition, the method of calculation and the large companies that contribute to the movement in each place.

The test applies to technology in particular. Sellers of engraving or testing machines, memory producers and companies buying these equipment do not receive the same income at the same time. A renewed interest in AI values can cause a tool manufacturer to build without regulating the profitability of data centre operators. Conversely, a decline in a US manufacturer alone does not measure Japanese orders. The results to compare are order books, delivered capacities and margins, not only the common behavior of a session.

Paris rising in session, no new closure in New York

Euronext posted a CAC 40 to 8,117.13 points at 14:49 Paris time (13:49 UTC), up 1.71% on Wednesday’s closing date. The SBF 120 then increased by 1.74% to 6,135.66 points, and the CAC Next 20 by 2.06% to 12,052.44 points. These statements in session are not the European closing. Nor does the progression of three indices show that all their components are moving forward: they overlap and do not apply the same weights.

The last U.S. point of comparison remains that of Wednesday 25 at 4 p.m. in New York (2 p.m. UTC). The S&P 500 had lost 0.25% at 7,182.78 points and the Nasdaq Composite 0.62% at 23,585.80 points, according to the closing statement compiled by Velocity Financial Brokers. Both had reduced a significant portion of their intraday losses. An index that ends in decline after a strong recovery gives two different references to foreign investors: its closing result and its evolution from the bottom. According to the closing time of their own place, only part of the reversal is in their Wednesday course.

The NYSE and Nasdaq confirming the closure of their stock market on Thursday, a U.S. figure observed during Thanksgiving may be a futures contract, a reference taken back the previous day or a product traded in another framework. On Friday, 27, both seats announced the closure of their regular meeting at 1 p.m. in New York, at 6 p.m. UTC and 8 p.m. in Beirut. This is not the usual closing time and the contract hours are not the same as those of the shares.

Indice contracts remain useful to observe the price at which operators agree to negotiate an exhibition. But a December contract does not measure the price to which the hundreds of index shares will open. In particular, it incorporates the expected financing and dividends to maturity. A price indicated with a percentage increase can also be compared with the previous settlement of the same contract, not at the close of the S&P 500 in cash. Mixing the two turns the variation of the derivative into evidence of a session that did not take place.

The absence of some stakeholders can make execution more costly if the depth of the notebook decreases. An order that easily finds a counterpart during an ordinary session can pass through several price levels when there are fewer offers. Without volume or depth statistics for the product in question, however, a precise variation cannot be attributed to liquidity alone. Friday’s reopening will provide a new spot price; The volumes and the dispersion of performances will allow to compare this price with the signals of Thursday.

United States: a stronger quarter, then almost stable volume consumption

On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis increased its estimate of the third quarter’s real growth to 4.3 per cent on an annualized basis, up from 3.4 per cent in its first assessment and 2.2 per cent in the second quarter. Investment and consumption have contributed more than previously estimated. The rise in public spending also supported activity, while the decline in exports slowed down. Imports increased; They are deducted from the identity of GDP in order not to count foreign purchases as US production.

The 4.3% rate does not mean that U.S. production grew as much between June and September, nor is it 4.3% higher than in the summer of 2025. The annualization extends the observed rate over a single quarter over four quarters, making up the variation. This rate represents about 1.1% increase from one quarter to the next. The method deviation is significant when the figure is compared to a published European rate without an annualisation, or a given price index over 12 months.

On the same day, the Office published figures for October, which included the beginning of the following quarter. Household consumption expenditure increased by 0.3 per cent in current dollars, but declined slightly in volume by less than 0.1 per cent. The CPI rose by 0.3% over one month and by 3.8% over twelve months. Without food and energy, the increase is also 0.3% over one month and 3.3% over one year. Real disposable income increased by 0.5% compared to September, and the monthly saving rate stood at 4.1%.

There is therefore no statistical contradiction to see a positive revision of GDP and real consumption almost at a halt the following month. Periods and aggregates differ. For a distributor, the question relates to the number of products or services actually purchased and the share of turnover absorbed by costs. For a lender, it also focuses on disposable income, savings and the ability to meet maturities. None of these indicators, taken alone, describe all customers or predict the results of sales at the end of November.

For monetary policy, the October report distinguishes what comes from prices from what comes from the volume of purchases. The decline in volume does not remove the rise in non-food and energy prices. Conversely, the revision of the quarter is not sufficient to conclude that the activity accelerated again in October. The decision of the Federal Reserve also depends on employment, credit, inflation expectations and future data. No market rate observed on a holiday is a decision of its committee.

Customs: the US proposal is not the tariff already payable

On 25 November, the US Trade Representative published its findings on the manufacturing overcapacity of fourteen economies. Mexico and Norway were included in the list of 16 investigations opened in March, but are not included in the 14 conclusions of Wednesday. For the European Union, Washington proposes a scheme based on a rate of 15%, taking into account most-favoured-nation rights and existing duties under Section 301, with exemptions to be examined. The deadline for submission of written comments is 5 January 2027 and hearings are scheduled to begin on 25 January. This timetable describes a procedure, not an immediate perception at borders.

The figure put forward for an area does not give the cost of customs clearance of an order. It is necessary to know the tariff code of the product, its customs origin, the date of entry and the duties already applicable. A company that assembles a device in a country from foreign parts cannot determine the origin from the sole place of dispatch. A contract signed before a measure comes into force may also otherwise allocate the cost between buyer and supplier according to the terms and conditions of delivery. An exporter may therefore review its estimates and routes before an additional charge appears on its invoices.

For AI equipment, exemptions or exact categories are more important than the only country average. A card, a complete server, a test machine and a cooling component do not necessarily have the same processing. Investment decisions taken to move an assembly or qualify a second supplier also take longer than a change in stock prices. Neither the final text of the US exemptions nor an already accomplished reorientation of production can be inferred from the Tokyo meeting.

Currency: ECB has set its benchmark at $1.0975 per euro

The European Central Bank publishes a reference rate of $1.0975 for one euro and 174.79 yen for one euro by Thursday. These values are the result of the daily consultation of central banks around 14:10 Central European time, with publication usually around 16:00. These are neither executable courses nor a New York fence. At the reference rate, an unaltered commitment of $100,000 represents approximately €91,116 before charges. The amount actually paid depends in particular on the rate offered through the intermediary and the exchange cover already contracted.

For a company that has dollar bills and revenue in euros, a more expensive green note inflates the cost in euros of purchasing at constant quantities. For a European exporter paid in dollars and whose wages are in euros, the mechanical direction is in the short term inverse. The effect is not immediate either in all accounts or in all prices: futures contracts on foreign currency, billing in the customer’s currency or receipts and purchases settled in the same currency can amortize the transaction. Quarterly accounts sometimes distinguish the conversion exchange, which changes the presentation of results, from the exchange cost on transactions, which affects paid or cashed flows.

In Frankfurt, information on a possible shift between Christine Lagarde and Pablo Hernández de Cos does not change the policy rate on their own. The political choice of a successor, his appointment and the next monetary policy decision are three distinct steps. In order to judge a change in trajectory on the euro, new inflation and activity figures will have to be distinguished from announcements concerning individuals. Thursday’s reference rate provides a date measure, not a verdict on the next presidency.

Two Brent prices, one survey and two maturity dates

The morning survey of Velocity Financial Brokers placed the Brent for January 2027 at $95.13 per barrel and the Brent for February 2027 at $91.08 at approximately 0738 hours in Dubai (338 hours UTC). The January WTI was reported at $84.34 per barrel in the same statement. These are indicative morning quotations, not Thursday’s regulations. The difference of $4.05 between the first two values relates to the same reference gross and two maturities. The gap between the January prices of the Brent and the WTI compares on the contrary two different references, linked to separate places of delivery, qualities and logistics chains.

The timing difference explains why one Brent can be read at more than $95 and another almost 91 without a market necessarily losing four dollars between two dispatches. Interpretation changes if two maturities are compared at the same time, or if one maturities is compared to itself over two days. In the first case, a curve is measured; in the second, a market movement. As an expiry approach, a synthetic series can roll to the next maturity and record an apparent jump that does not correspond to a change in the price of each contract.

The maritime risk must be monitored by ship. UKMTO reported an explosion near an oil tanker west of Dubai on 25 November, without damage or injury. This is not the same incident as an impact reported near Ormuz Strait. A security notice is not a statement of the volumes exported: it informs about a reported incident, not about all the loads of the day. To estimate the lasting effect on prices, one must observe the volumes actually charged, insurance premiums, freight costs and the availability of alternative routes. The market analyses that bring these risks closer to the movement of the barrel do not allow for the precise allocation of each dollar to an incident.

It calls for the same reading discipline. The broker’s morning survey placed the spot price at $3,581.29 per troy ounce at about 0348 UTC. The December COMEX contract had been settled at $3,535.80 on Wednesday, another instrument and another time. A valid comparison requires either two observations of cash at specified times or two regulations of the same contract. It cannot measure a rebound from the gross gap between these two numbers. The remuneration of the investments in dollars, the variation of the green note and the need for liquidity can push the metal in different directions during the same session.

The concept of the day: paying more to be delivered earlier

When the near contract is worth more than the next contract, it is said that the curve isbackward. In Thursday’s statement, the buyer who wanted a Brent show in January paid $4.05 more per barrel than in February. The difference may reflect the value of a readily available stock: a refiner that needs to power its facilities cannot always shift the replacement of a cargo by four weeks. Insurance, credit or difficulty finding another ship can make waiting more expensive than the price differential displayed.

This structure does not guarantee that oil will actually be cheaper in February. The futures contract is the price at which operators can exchange a risk today. Stocks, deliveries and demand for coverage may change before maturity. The opposite situation, thecontangomeans a higher price for remote delivery; In particular, it may correspond to financing and storage costs covered by the maturities gap. Neither form is a definite forecast of future cash prices.

For a trader, the decision to use a stock depends in practice on the cost of the tank, the quality available, the financing and the value of a guaranteed delivery at the right place. For a fund that maintains an exposure via contracts, regular replacement of the near contract results in a separate result from the only change in raw material. Both can speak of Brent and have opposite results: one must transport or replace a physical product, the other compares financial positions and the cost of their renewal.

In Lebanon, the change in crude oil is not immediately at the pump

For Lebanon, which imports its petroleum products, the price of a reference crude serves as a signal, not a tariff grid. A cargo of refined diesel or gasoline already has a deviation from the crude. This includes shipping and insurance costs, price fixing date, distribution costs and the relevant exchange rate for regulations or conversion. An increase concentrated on the January contract can therefore affect the order of an importer who has to buy now than that of a distributor who sells on stocks already paid.

Another example is private generators. Their load depends not only on the price of the fuel delivered, but also on the hours they run and their yield. The effect on household expenditure does not appear in a single global price: the number of kilowatthours called, the meter installation and the applicable rate are separate information. An increase in oil and an increase in the invoice cannot be placed on the same line without specifying the period and conditions of invoicing.

The three dates to be used each give different information. On Friday, 27 November, the shortened session in New York will give a new spot price. On 23 December, the Bureau d’analyse économique plans the next monthly publication on household income and expenditure. On January 5, the filing of written submissions in the US commercial proceedings announced on Wednesday ends. For fuel deliveries, the immediate signal will remain the gap between comparable maturities, bringing freight costs closer to the prices of actually purchased products.

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