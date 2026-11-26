After a facility visit on 25 November, Kim Jong-un called to strengthen the North Korean arsenal. Pyongyang announced no timetable for deployment or resumption of talks.

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Kim Jong-un inspected on Wednesday 25 November facilities related to the North Korean military nuclear programme and called for strengthening the country’s arsenal. Pyongyang made the visit public on Thursday. Displacement confirms the leadership’s priority for this program; It is not accompanied by a redeployment schedule or announcement of talks with Washington.

Pyongyang claims increased capacity

According to the official report, Kim reviewed the work undertaken in 2026 in the framework of the Labour Party’s guidelines. He said that production capacities were increasing and called for an expanded role for so-called tactical nuclear weapons. He again presented South Korea as a hostile State and invoked the threats it attributes to the United States and its allies.

The report does not provide verifiable data on the size of the arsenal. The images broadcast attest to what the regime has chosen to show; They alone do not measure production or confirm the commissioning of new weapons. The South Korean staff did not make public its assessment of the facilities submitted.

A diplomatic opening without an appointment

Donald Trump had expressed his wish to meet Kim on his recent trip to Asia. No talks between the two leaders were announced at the end of the trip. The statement issued in Shenzhen on 19 November by the United States, China and Russia affirmed their intention to dialogue on nuclear risks and non-proliferation. North Korea is not a signatory and the text does not announce any discussion with it.

At the international level, the Security Council demands that North Korea renounce its nuclear weapons and programmes in a verifiable and irreversible manner. On the contrary, Kim’s statement reaffirms his intention to maintain and strengthen this arsenal. The visit on 25 November led to no announcement of resumption of inspections or negotiation.

Archive photo: Kim Jong-un in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. White House / Wikimedia Commons, public domain. The photo does not show the November 2026 inspection.

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