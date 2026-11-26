In a message to Joseph Aoun, Sergio Mattarella reaffirmed Rome’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty. Italy already has several support channels, without having announced a new contingent after UNIFIL.

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In a message received in Baabda on the occasion of Independence, Italian President Sergio Mattarella reaffirmed Rome’s support for the end of hostilities, the return of displaced persons and the full sovereignty of Lebanon. The message refers to the new EU support mission. It does not announce or maintain an Italian contingent after the departure of UNIFIL or schedule for a relay force.

The Italian contingent now falls within the UN mandate

UNIFIL had 761 Italian peacekeepers as at 4 November 2026, out of 7,485 troops provided by 45 countries. These personnel serve under the mandate of the United Nations. The Security Council set the end of current operations at 31 December and then planned for withdrawal in the following year. The number of Italian soldiers today under blue helmet does not allow to deduce the strength that Rome would be willing to hire under another mandate.

Rome also trained the Lebanese army outside UNIFIL

Italy has a second channel: its bilateral task of training the Lebanese Armed Forces, the MIBIL. In April, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it had spent approximately EUR 10 million over the previous three years to strengthen the logistics and infrastructure capacities of the Lebanese army in this context. This funding is not part of the UNIFIL budget.

Italy also chairs the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon, which coordinates with Beirut the support of several partners in the deployment of the army. Such cooperation can strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese army; It does not give Rome a mandate to monitor the ceasefire in place of the United Nations.

The European Union mission is not a replacement force

On 12 October, the Council of the European Union set up a support mission for an initial period of three years. It must advise and train the army and the Internal Security Forces, particularly in border and port security. The creation decision provides for a separate act for launching after operational planning. It does not transfer to the European mission the powers of observation, liaison and protection assigned to UNIFIL by resolution 1701.

On 25 June in Antibes, France and Italy committed themselves to work together on the post-FINUL agenda for a coalition to support Lebanon. Sergio Mattarella’s letter confirms Italian political support, particularly in the European context. It does not specify the countries that would participate in a possible coalition, its chain of command, or the text that would allow intervention.

Photo of illustration: UNIFIL French contingent at At Tiri, 14 July 2009. This archive does not represent the Italian contingent. © Libnanews.

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