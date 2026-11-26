The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed seizures of foreign assets in the investigation of Riad Salamé. The assets at stake in the United Kingdom and Belgium were estimated at approximately EUR 37 million when the appeal was examined. The decision does not pronounce any condemnation or restitution in Lebanon.

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The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed on Thursday, 26 November, seizures ordered abroad in the investigation concerning Riad Salamé, the former governor of the Bank of Lebanon, according to a judicial source. The assets concerned in the United Kingdom and Belgium were valued at approximately EUR 37 million when the appeal was examined in October. The decision maintains the seizures: it does not settle the guilt of the persons involved and orders no transfer to Lebanon.

The challenge concerned assets outside France

On 1 October, the defence challenged before the Chamber of Investigation the jurisdiction of the French courts to seize assets located abroad. Thursday’s decision dismisses this challenge on appeal and leaves in place the measures ordered under the French component. The full text of the judgment was not accessible at the time of publication. The amount of EUR 37 million is the estimate of the assets at the appeal stage, not the amount of damages set by the judges.

Criminal seizure is used to make property unavailable during the proceedings, in particular in order to prevent the sale or transfer of the property from depriving a possible confiscation. Thursday’s decision concerns this protective measure. It does not say that the property was acquired fraudulently and does not assign ownership to the Lebanese State.

An education opened in Paris in 2021

The National Financial Prosecutor ‘ s Office opened judicial information in July 2021, following a complaint by the Sherpa Association and the Collective of Victims of Fraud and Criminal Practices in Lebanon. Investigations include suspicions of money laundering and the creation of real estate and banking assets in Europe. One of the components examines flows passed by Forry, whose brother of the former governor, Raja Salamé, allegedly was the economic beneficiary according to the complainants. The persons involved remain presumed innocent.

In March 2022, Eurojust announced the freezing of approximately EUR 120 million in assets during a coordinated operation between France, Germany and Luxembourg. The agency then detailed measures on buildings, accounts and corporate shares. This figure refers to the 2022 operation, not to the Thursday stop. The perimeters are not identical and the two assessments cannot be added together to quantify what Lebanon could recover.

For Lebanon, the question of restitution remains open

Since the law of 4 August 2021, France has had a mechanism which allows, when legal conditions are met, to allocate revenue from definitive confiscations to cooperation and development actions for the benefit of the populations concerned. This arrangement does not transform a provisional seizure into a refund. For assets located in the United Kingdom and Belgium, their fate also depends on enforceable decisions and procedures applicable in the countries in which they are located.

The immediate result of 26 November is therefore circumscribed: the contested seizures remain in force on appeal. No payments to the Lebanese State, the Bank of Lebanon or depositors were announced in connection with this judgment.

Cover photo:Ibex73 / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Palais de justice de Paris, 20 June 2026 (archived). Boxing and dressing under the same license.

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