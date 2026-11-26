The law distinguishes a dispute at the caisse from a manipulation of competition. This is what the Consumer Protection Directorate and the Competition Authority can do.

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Joseph Aoun asked the Autorité nationale de la concurrence to fight against monopolies and price manipulation during a meeting with its president, Judge Roula Akoum, and its members. However, an increase in prices is not sufficient to establish an agreement. Lebanese law gives the Authority and consumer protection two distinct roles.

The same price is not always an agreed price

Law 281 of 15 March 2022 prohibits, inter alia, agreements between competitors aimed at artificially setting prices, sharing a market or coordinating their tenders in an invitation to tender. Close rates alone do not prove an agreement. Traders who purchase the same product in foreign currency and bear the same freight costs can pass on an increase at the same time. Conversely, an exchange of price instructions or an agreed distribution of suppliers would give another object to the investigation.

A high margin is not the only difference between retail and out-of-works costs. Transport, storage, taxes and volumes must be reported on the same product and on the same date. Even if a margin remains high after this comparison, the question of competition is whether illicit practice prevents other sellers from entering the market or contesting that price.

Two reporting channels

A price displayed different from the price invoiced or a promotion whose conditions are not met is primarily a consumer complaint. The Ministry of Economy and Trade publishes 1739 and a claim form. The ticket, a photo of the price, date and address give a precise starting point to the check.

For a practice likely to distort the market, article 36 of the Act provides that the board of the Authority may initiate proceedings ex officio and receive referrals from institutions, registered consumer associations and companies, among others. It may also consider a complaint from a person who has the right and interest to act. The procedure for referral and examination is governed by a decree. This remedy is therefore not simply the transmission of a cash ticket to the department’s call centre.

If an infringement is established at the end of the proceedings, the law allows, inter alia, to order the cessation of the practice or, subject to conditions, to adopt protective measures. The Authority may also give an opinion on regulated prices or tariffs within the scope of its powers. Baabda’s meeting announced neither an open file against a specific sector nor a new applicable tariff.

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