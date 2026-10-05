MTV integrates artificial intelligence with Sar El Wa2et… the preparation of emissions for on-line fact-finding

A platform designed and led by Rudy Hachach, developed in collaboration with Jud Saud, with the support of Michel El Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTV. Beirut, October 5, 2026 — The figures and promises put forward on the air can now be verified before the end of the broadcast. Since the launch of its […]

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A platform designed and led by Rudy Hachach, developed in collaboration with Jud Saud, with the support of Michel El Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTV.

Beirut, October 5, 2026 — The figures and promises put forward on the air can now be verified before the end of the broadcast. Since the launch of his ninth season, on September 17, 2026, « Saar El Wa2et », presented by Marcel Ghanem on MTV, uses an artificial intelligence platform that accompanies his team in research and preparation, verifies guest statements during the live and presents the results to viewers, with their sources.

Rudy Hachach designed the platform, its interface, its operation and the presentation of information on the screen. He defined the editorial rules, directed development and participated in programming. Jud Saud worked alongside him on programming and technical development.

The project was supported by Michel El Murr, Chairman of MTV’s Board of Directors. The channel provided access to the program’s archives and enabled collaboration with its team to develop a platform tailored to the needs of live television.

What changes for the viewer?

When a guest submits a verifiable figure or information, the platform helps the team review and consult the sources as the debate continues. After verification and validation, a summary appears on the screen, specifying whether the declaration is true, misleading or false, with the source and date.

The viewer can follow the debate and understand what the figures and information presented are based on, without waiting for a post-issue verification.

More than 150 sources of information and 357 archival programmes

The platform relies on over 150 sources of information for research, program preparation and verification of guest statements online.

It also allows you to search the archives of 357 broadcasts of « Saar El Wa2et » since 2018 and find the exact moment of a statement. The team can then review the comments made by the guests during their previous appearances, compare their positions over the years and put their promises and statements at the heart of the debate.

The platform also helps to prepare guest files, read by Marcel Ghanem and the editorial team, as well as to select and prepare excerpts for social networks, with subtitles in Arabic, English or French.

« Sar El Wa2et » also accompanies the viewer on his phone

From this Thursday’s show, the program launches a page accessible on the phone during the live, free and without downloading application. Just scan the code displayed on the screen.

Viewers can vote on the issue of the broadcast, consult the results of the checks, the figures and the graphs with their sources, and then find them and share them after they are on the air. They can also watch selected excerpts from the show and share them on WhatsApp. Any content received on the telephone was previously aired and approved by the editorial team.

Marcel Ghanem says: « We can’t do tomorrow’s television with the tools yesterday. Artificial intelligence is transforming the work of the media, and we want to be at the heart of this evolution. We use these opportunities with 的Sar El Wa2et, to provide more accurate information and bring the viewer closer to the truth. »

Rudy Hachach says: « Every week, viewers hear numbers and promises without being able to check them at the moment. I wanted to allow the show to examine them while the guest is still present, with the source on screen and the final decision in the hands of an editorial officer. »

Based on their research to date, the platform’s creators believe that « Saar El Wa2et » is the first debate program in the Arab world to broadcast live artificial intelligence-assisted fact checks during the broadcast.

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