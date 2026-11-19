Walmart raises its annual targets after a 5.2% increase in quarterly revenues. Online commerce is growing, but net profit is declining. The results published on 19 November concern the quarter ended 31 October 2026. Comparable sales, adjusted profits and published figures measure different realities.

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Walmart raised its annual targets after announcing on 19 November quarterly revenues of $188.8 billion, up 5.2 per cent. The third quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended on October 31, 2026.

Online commerce is growing, net profit is declining

Online sales are growing by 17% worldwide and by 23% at Walmart U.S. Net earnings attributable to the group, however, decreased by 19.5% to $4,945 billion. The diluted profit published reaches $0.62 per share, compared to $0.65 after adjustment.

Walmart raises its forecasts

For the year as a whole, the distributor now targets a 4.9% to 5.2% net sales growth at constant exchange rates. It expects adjusted earnings per share from $2.84 to $2.89, compared to $2.80 to $2.87 previously. These ranges remain targets, not outcomes.

Illustration: Walmart store in Onalaska, Wisconsin, June 8, 2024. Archive: Wikideas1, Wikimedia Commons, CC0. Dress Libnanews.

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