At Miss Universe, Perla Harb’s wings were to tell Lebanon. Most of all, they reminded us of our taste for gilded gold, crammed symbols and large-scale projects. From absent seamstresses to the charming prince who is always expected, François Bacha mocks a country that often confuses decor and ambition.

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Lebanon sent Perla Harb to Miss Universe. In Puerto Rico, for the parade of national costumes, she opened two huge wings called Wings of a Nation. And then we discovered that a country could have exactly the size of its bad taste.

By far, Victorias Secret. Close by, the Lebanon stand at the fair at all, on Sunday at seventeen o’clock, when we already tidy the most beautiful pieces. The wings weren’t really cardboard. It is almost a pity: in cardboard, at least we could have greeted the economy of means. There, it took work to obtain this municipal decoration effect that was installed in November and left until Easter because no one knows who the scale belongs to.

There were doves, cedar, portraits, a microphone, illuminated facades and « Beirut Always Dances ». Three sponsors were missing and the catering number was missing. A little more, and Fairouz should have taken a ticket to pass the cedar.

Where were our great designers?

Élie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika: An Internet user asked Perla Harb the question. She replied that she had solicited several leading Lebanese creators without obtaining the expected support. She did not say precisely to whom she had written or who had refused. The dress was signed Hanadi Abboud and the wings designed by Joe Bou Eid. They replied present. It deserves to be said, even if, in front of the result, we would have liked someone else to answer as well.

We have the right to ask what the patriotism of our big houses is worth when we have to do something other than remember their origins in an interview in Paris. Nobody owes them a trial for a phone call we don’t know anything about. And nobody asks them to work for free. But how does a country that knows how to dress celebrities from all over the world not manage to organize, finance and make a national costume that we can look at without wanting to remove two or three elements ourselves?

A country of bric and broc

Perla Harb didn’t make up our taste for too much. She still carried him to the end of the podium. She could have said, « Let’s keep the dress. Or even, « Let’s keep a wing, to see. In a contest where everyone seeks to be noticed, refusing to scroll with a roundabout on their back would have already been an original decision.

Victorias Secret may be sexier. But above all, when you put wings on there, you don’t ask them to solve the question of national identity on their own. We had a real opportunity to show Lebanese know-how. We have shown how to prepare great occasions: add everything, remove nothing and call it a vision.

Cinderella in the land of the pastry board

Yet we had enough to do without borrowing his wings from Victorias Secret. The Princesses du Mont-Lebanon wore the tantur, this high conical cap that already made a silhouette by itself. It was not necessary to bring out the costume of the museum. Still, we had to have enough confidence in what we had to do with it.

From the princess to the tantur, we passed to Cinderella, with two wings that look cardboard and a country ravaged with bric and broc to carry to the end of the podium. At midnight, the carriage becomes pumpkin again. In Lebanon, pumpkin is inaugurated and it is promised that the coach will come in the second phase of the project.

What about Prince Charming? We’re still waiting for him. He’ll come from abroad, of course. He will put the state back up, return their money to the depositors and, if there is a little time before dinner, will explain how to hold a country without tape. In the meantime, we’re sleeping.

Well, maybe we got out a little better than Norway, which disguised her Miss as a troll. Except the Norwegians had chosen their troll. We waited until our Lebanese was alone on stage to troll her. While the most ridiculous number, it was ours.

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