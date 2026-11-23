Oxfam and CEOBS identify potential contamination indicators for more than 99% of Gaza. This mapping does not measure on-site concentrations. The report distinguishes between estimated risks and analyses in 79 wells and calls for the integration of pollution into reconstruction work.

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Evidence of potential contamination appears on more than 99% of the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS) published on Monday, November 23. Based on satellite images and open data, this estimate identifies possible sources of pollution. It does not mean that sampling confirmed contamination in 99% of the territory.

A risk map, not a measurement of pollutants

The damage images were crossed with data on fire and damage to buildings, agricultural land, industrial sites and water or waste treatment systems. They gridded the territory at a resolution of 500 metres and sought, for each area, the presence of at least one potential source of pollution. The purpose of the analysis is to determine where to conduct the first field investigations, not to measure concentrations or quantify the exposure of each inhabitant.

The report points out a second figure that does not measure the same thing: about 78 per cent of Gaza ‘ s area was directly affected by Israeli land operations, according to its mapping. The estimated area of environmental risk is wider. Dust and pollutants can move with wind or water, while the destruction of sewage systems adds sources of pollution beyond the sites directly affected.

In 79 wells tested, measured pollution indices

The report distinguishes this map from available field data. He cited water quality analyses conducted in July 2026: fecal coliforms were detected in 19% of the 79 underground wells tested. This result concerns the sampled wells and cannot be extended to the entire table. The authors also cite risks associated with asbestos from destroyed buildings, heavy metals and rubble dust.

Oxfam and CEOBS believe that restrictions on the entry of specialists and sampling equipment, as well as the destruction of local laboratories, prevent a complete independent assessment. They call for the restoration of these means and the integration of pollution risks into the clearing and re-use of water systems. Without on-site measurements, maps are used to set priorities, but not to declare a healthy neighbourhood or determine the dose of pollutants to which its inhabitants are exposed.

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