The index commission did not agree on the private sector minimum wage. The Minister of Labour, Mohamed Haidar, fixed a new sitting on 21 December and announced that he would seize the government in the event of a further failure. The legal minimum remains at £28 million per month.

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The index commission did not reach agreement on Wednesday 25 November on the increase in the minimum wage in the Lebanese private sector. The Minister of Labour, Mohamed Haidar, set a new meeting on 21 December. If the discussions fail again, he says he will forward the file to the government.

Disagreement concerns the timing of decisions

The meeting brought together representatives of employers and employees, including the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, as well as the National Social Security Fund (CNSS). According to the Minister’s report, employers want other files to be dealt with in parallel with the re-evaluation. Haidar agreed to examine them in parallel, but refused to make the wage decision conditional on their simultaneous settlement. The Minister did not specify the nature of these files in his statement on Wednesday.

The Commission expects additional figures from the CNSS before the December meeting. No new amounts or effective dates were announced. 21 December is the date of resumption of negotiations; the referral to the government remains conditional on the absence of agreement.

The legal minimum remains at £28 million

Decree No. 699 increased the minimum wage for the private sector to 28 million Lebanese pounds per month and the minimum daily wage to 1.3 million pounds from 1 August 2025. These are the reference amounts as long as no new legislation is adopted and entered into force.

According to the Central Statistical Office, consumer prices rose by 16.17 per cent between October 2025 and October 2026, and by 2.04 per cent between September and October 2026. These data measure price developments; the meeting on 25 November resulted in no rate of revalorisation of the minimum wage.

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