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A family that ignores the fate of a loved one who has disappeared in Lebanon may seize the National Commission on Missing Persons and Victims of Enforced Disappearance without having a full file. The Commission can report a disappearance or request news of an already opened file. This distinction is important: to file an alert allows us to initiate or feed a search, not to get an immediate answer about a person’s fate.

Open a folder or ask about it

The Commission states that families can go through its online application centre, accessible from its official website. It also receives requests at +961 71 104 819 and +961 76 176 040, by e-mail at info@ncmfd.org.lb and at its offices in the Saab building in Sodeco, Beirut’s Ashrafieh district. The contact information is on the official family page.

The name of the person sought, the place and time last seen, as well as the documents or photographs available, can help distinguish people with close names. The Commission states that it is not necessary to gather all these elements before contacting it: the dossier can be completed later. For someone who has already reported a disappearance, the point is to link to the existing demand rather than start from scratch.

What the law guarantees, and what the investigation has yet to establish

Lebanese Law No. 105 of 2018 recognizes the right of families to know the fate of their loved ones and, in case of death, to know where their remains are. It establishes a commission to conduct research. The right to know therefore does not depend on the family’s ability to reconstruct the circumstances of the disappearance itself. However, in order to give an answer, it is necessary to cross-check the archives, the testimonies and, where the track justifies it, the elements allowing identification.

A person who holds information without a family member may also contact the Commission. This channel is distinct from a publication on social networks. It allows the transmission of elements that can identify persons or places without exposing them publicly. The Commission shall publish rules on confidentiality and shall present the processing of biological data and samples separately. Sending testimony, providing a sample and formally identifying remains are three different approaches.

A search that remains to be conducted, file by file

In October 2026, the Commission announced the launch of a national strategy. For families, the challenge is to be able to track research beyond the ads: whether a file has been received, how to complete it, and how to receive information without revealing sensitive data. A new trace can move the investigation forward without being sufficient to decide. The expected answer concerns the fate of a person, not just the registration of his or her name.

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