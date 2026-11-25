Middle East Airlines (MEA) removes two daily rotations between Beirut and Riyadh from December 16 to 31, 2026. The Lebanese company maintains the morning service and announces an additional 11 flights between Beirut and Dammam from 16 to 22 December.
Riyadh: morning rotation remains in the program
The afternoon ME420 and ME421 flights as well as evening ME422 and ME423 flights are abolished during this period. The daily morning rotation, ME424 and ME425, is maintained. The MEA explains that the authorities of King Khaled International Airport have withdrawn certain operating authorisations granted to companies serving Riyadh, including its own.
Five additional flights from Riyadh to Beirut, previously announced, are also cancelled: ME1425 on 16 December at 0815 hours; ME2423 and ME3425 on 18 to 1445 hours and 1310 hours; ME1421 and ME2423 on 22 to 1925 hours and 2000 hours. These are Riyadh’s schedules.
Dammam: flight schedules added
The reinforcements serve King Fahd’s international airport. ME446 departures are indicated at Beirut time and ME447 departures at Dammam time.
- Wednesday, 16 December:ME446 at 4 p.m.; ME447 at 8.25 p.m.
- Thursday 17:ME446 at 2.30 p.m.; ME447 at 6.55 p.m.
- Friday 18:ME447, from Dammam to Beirut, at 0735 hours.
- Saturday 19:ME446 at 5.55 p.m.; ME447 at 10.20 p.m.
- Monday 21 and Tuesday 22:ME446 at 2.30 p.m. and ME447 at 6.55 p.m. each day.
The communiqué does not specify whether passengers whose flight to Riyadh is cancelled will be sent back to Dammam. For an already booked ticket, check the flight number and ask the company or agency for options on this file.
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