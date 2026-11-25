In Lebanon, opening or redeeming an office requires more than a deed of sale. What the license verifies, and what a common sign does not prove.

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In Lebanon, buying a business fund is not enough to take over a pharmacy. A pharmacist who asks to open or operate a pharmacy must prove that he or she actually owns and runs the facility. This requirement allows you to ask the right question when a single sign appears at several addresses: who owns each agent and who makes the decisions, beyond the name displayed on the front door?

The file separates acquisition from right to exploit

The Pharmacy Exercise Act 1991 and the documents requested by the Pharmacists’ Order distinguish between the right to practise the profession of authorization to operate a specified office. The file identifies both the person and the local. It includes proof of ownership or a lease and, for an opening or moving, technical elements on the premises. In the event of a resumption, the file shall also include a copy of the authorisation of the official concerned.

The applicant must declare in writing that the official is wholly his or her property, that he or she operates on his or her own behalf and that he or she does not lend his or her name. The Order also requests a declaration of no interest in another office. The purchase of a business and the right to engage in it are therefore two separate transactions: a sales contract does not exempt from recovery or professional conditions.

Trade name is not enough to establish control

A pharmacist may share suppliers, a graphic identity or services with other traders without this appearance sufficient to identify the owner of each of the stores. Conversely, different brands alone do not exclude financial or contractual links. To establish a concentration, it is necessary to be able to reconcile licences, deed of transfer and data that establish who finances or controls the activity. An inventory of facades does not allow it.

There is also a need to distinguish between a publicly available drug store or a hospital pharmacy. The procedures published by the College are different: the hospital record includes a commitment not to sell the medicines to the public. Counting these establishments as so many neighborhood officials would blur the measure.

What a state of affairs should make verifiable

In order to measure the evolution of the sector, it would be necessary, over the same period, to have authorisations per establishment, openings, takeovers and closures, and then to have the elements necessary to verify the independence of the operators. The administrative documentation consulted describes the documents to be provided, but does not provide a measure of concentration alone. Control begins where appearances stop: to the declared holder and to the person who actually exercises professional responsibility.

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