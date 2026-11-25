A pharmacy linked to MediTrack does not necessarily distribute medicines provided free of charge by the Lebanese Ministry of Health. How to check?

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To remove a medicine provided free of charge by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the nearest pharmacy is not necessarily the right one. The Ministry publishes several lists around MediTrack, its traceability system. Being connected to the system does not mean being authorized to distribute the drugs in the program, and being included among the licensed establishments does not guarantee that the product is available today.

Select the right list before moving

On the MediTrack Project page of the Ministry of Health, the list of connected pharmacies is dated August 10, 2026. The more specific list of medicinal products for the treatment of certain diseases is dated 2 February. The list of products distributed free of charge in this framework was updated on 19 November. The three documents are used to answer different questions: the connection of the official, his participation in the device and the presence of the product on the departmental list.

An institution missing from the program list can be opened and sell other medicines. Conversely, a registered agent may no longer have a product in stock or may provide service at times that do not correspond to its general opening hours. The right reflex is to check the point of withdrawal and the modalities before the trip, with the establishment or with the service following the request.

The directory allows you to search by caza and then by commune. He cites, for example, the Al-Hayat pharmacy in Rayak in the Zahlé district and the Salim pharmacy in the Aoun centre in Jezzine. These are examples of inclusion in the February 2 list, not a check of their stock or opening at the date of displacement.

The journey also depends on the patient’s record

The department’s indications distinguish several paths according to the drug and the patient’s situation. Some procedures require an individual health identifier and documents transmitted with the help of the physician. Depending on the program, withdrawal may take place in the designated official, in a distribution centre or in the Quarantine in Beirut. It is the indications of the programme concerned that determine the point of withdrawal, not the only geographical proximity.

A distribution card is not a register of closures

To determine if closures reduce access to care on a village or neighbourhood scale, it would be necessary to follow the really open establishments, their schedules and journey times to the alternatives. The MediTrack lists do not draw up this balance sheet alone. On the other hand, they avoid a concrete error: moving to a facility connected to the system but which cannot return the expected drug.

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