The ceiling for variable gas and electricity tariffs will increase by 26% in Great Britain in January. The amount of 2,166 pounds corresponds to an annualized reference consumption. In England, a single aid of £100 is to be paid to eligible households from 4 January.

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The British regulator Ofgem announced on Wednesday 25 November a 26% increase in the ceiling for variable gas and electricity tariffs from 1 January 2027. For a typical household paying per levy, the benchmark increases from 1,723 to 2,166 pounds per year. The new scale will apply until 31 March in England, Scotland and Wales.

Gas increases faster than electricity

For households paying per levy, the average capped gas price will increase from 7.97 pence per kilowatt hour to 10.96 pence per kilowatt hour, an increase of approximately 38%. Electricity will rise from 26.32 to 32.69 pence, or about 24%. Daily fixed shares will decrease by a few hundredths of penny. The increase is therefore about the energy consumed.

Ofgem attributed the bulk of the increase to the rise in international gas prices linked to the Middle East conflict. The calculation takes into account the supply costs in wholesale markets. The regulator notes that the price of electricity increases less rapidly than that of gas, in particular because electricity production relies more on renewables and less on gas-fired power plants.

What the 2,166 pounds represent

This figure annualizes tariffs from January to March for a reference consumption of 2,500 kWh of electricity and 9 500 kWh of gas. The ceiling applies to the price of each kilowatt hour and to fixed charges, not to the total amount of the invoice. The amount paid therefore varies with consumption, region and method of settlement.

The regulator estimates that around 20 million households are affected by recovery. About 10 million households under fixed-price contracts will not undergo this increase as long as their contracts remain in force. For customers who settle on receipt of the invoice, the annualized benchmark increases from 1,861 to 2,328 pounds. For prepayment meters, it increases from 1,678 to 2,108 pounds.

Aid of £100 reserved for England

On Tuesday, the government specified the terms of a one-time aid of £100 to be paid on January 4 in England. It applies to households whose principal residence is, on that date, categories A to D of the local tax Council Tax. Payment should be automatic for most of those who pay this fee by levy. Communities will contact other recipients.

The scale published by Ofgem also covers Scotland and Wales, but the rules of this English aid do not apply. The UK Government has announced corresponding allocations to decentralized administrations, which will decide on the use of these funds.

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