In Lebanon, the Internal Security Forces provide a specialized number and a form to report threats and scams online. A suspicious banking transaction or a dispute with a connection provider also requires a separate approach. Here are who to contact and what everyone can handle.

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A threat on a social network, a fraudulent payment and a breakdown in an access provider are not reported to the same contact person. In Lebanon, the Internal Security Forces publish a specialized number and official form for cybercrime. For a service dispute, the telecommunications regulator shall indicate another procedure.

Threats, scams or blackmail: the path of ISPs

The Office for the Prevention of Cybercrime and the Protection of Intellectual Property is attached to 01 293 293. The Internal Security Forces also refer to their « Statement Form » on their official website, including threats, blackmail attempts and online scams. The form allows you to choose if you wish to be contacted again. It is not necessary to wait for a response to an online approach if the situation requires urgent action: the ISP emergency number is the 112.

The ISP public guide recommends that useful items, such as messages received and the date and amount of a suspicious payment, be retained and not posted on networks. Their instructions also remind us that a call or message can usurp the name of the Bureau: it is better to use the official number than to answer the person who presents himself as an agent. Reporting to the platform where the content has been disseminated is not a substitute for reporting to the authorities. The ISPs also indicate in their Frequently Asked Questions that a complaint can be referred to the competent prosecutor’s office, which can forward it to the Bureau.

A bank transaction or access dispute: two separate circuits

If an unauthorized banking operation is involved, ISPs recommend contacting the institution’s anti-fraud department immediately. It is the bank that can verify the transaction and possible measures for the account. Another need is to inform investigators of an alleged offence. Never pass a password or a single-use code to the contact person who contacts you.

A breakdown, disputed charges or connection quality problem are primarily the responsibility of the telecommunications provider. The Regulatory Authority recommends starting with a written complaint and keeping a copy. If the answer is insufficient or does not come within the applicable time limit, the authority shall refer to the direction of consumer protection 1739. This number is not that of the police or a national technical counter for responding to incidents.

A draft national response is not worth an open window

The public digital transformation strategy includes a national computer incident response team to help prevent, treat and report incidents. The World Bank’s digital acceleration programme measures separately the implementation of this team and that of a cybersecurity agency. The documents consulted do not provide a current and verifiable national public channel to file an incident with this team. This does not exclude internal or sectoral arrangements. In the meantime, the addresses and numbers to be used are those which the institutions publish for their own perimeter.

Picture of illustration: keyboard of a laptop, 23 November 2025, Sadat-E-Zubaire / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0. No actual incidents are represented.

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