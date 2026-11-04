Iran: US sanctions against false flags

The United States announced on 4 November 2026 new sanctions against the services used by the Iranian oil fleet. The Treasury accuses a network based in India of providing false flags and fraudulent maritime certifications. Several persons and companies are included in this decision. Washington also punishes Fugo Ground Services in Turkey for its services to Iranian airlines. An alert for insurers, banks and maritime providers accompanies these measures, the effects of which on transport remain to be measured.

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Washington announced, Wednesday, November 4, 2026, sanctions against a network accused of providing false flags to ships carrying Iranian oil. The US Treasury targets four individuals and several companies related to Suniel Kumar Sharma and Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, based in India. It also punishes Fugo Ground Services, a Turkish airport assistance company. This decision affects services that allow Iranian transport to operate despite US restrictions.

Fake flags at the centre of sanctions

The new component of the « Economic Outcast » operation primarily targets maritime intermediaries. Washington blames them for making an appearance of compliance for already sanctioned ships. These documents concern their registration and certification. They would allow them to continue transporting Iranian oil, particularly for actors linked to the Iranian army.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC, registered the persons and companies concerned in its November 4 update. The existence of sanctions is an official fact. The fraudulent activities described in the press release are the accusations of the US administration. This administrative decision does not constitute a court sentence.

A flag means the State under which a ship is registered. In its alert published on the same day, the OFAC distinguishes two practices. An unauthorized register may issue documents on behalf of a country. A vessel may also claim a flag without the necessary proof. In both cases, the documents mask the absence of valid registration.

A network run from Chandigarh

The Treasury places Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid at the centre of the system. He describes them as leaders of a set of companies operating from Chandigarh, India. According to Washington, this network used registers and classification bodies to circumvent international maritime rules.

The press release quotes Eswatini Maritime Affairs and International Ship Registry, a company established in Singapore in 2023. Washington states that it continued to provide flag services after its public disavowal by the Eswatini authorities. One of the examples mentioned is the vessel PING SHUN. The Treasury presents him as an Iranian oil carrier already sanctioned.

The sectoral alert provides clarification on the operation of these activities. Some registers were initially authorised by the countries concerned. The latter allegedly subsequently terminated their relations and revoked the authorizations. Nevertheless, the network would have continued to provide services under their name. Other mechanisms would have directly imitated legitimate registers.

Washington also describes the purchase of domain names and the creation of official websites. These sites would offer registration, training and certification services. The Treasury quotes several allegedly represented pavilions, including Aruba, Guyana, Mozambique and East Timor.

Service companies rather than a new account of seizures

The sanctions also concern Oceaniek Technologies India and Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited. The Treasury associates the first with Sharma and the second with Shahid. Two other Indian nationals, Ashwani Kumar Dhiman and Ishwinder Singh, are nominated for their role in Aryavart Ship Management.

Six additional structures appear in the device: Precept Trends, Polynesia Maritime, Alexarya Finserv, Alexarya Media and Entertainment, Viharaboating and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust. Washington presents them as entities controlled by Shahid. The set illustrates the scope of the services covered, beyond the operational management of ships alone.

The decision should not be confused with the announcement of a new seizure at sea. The press release cites previous buildings and operations to set out its charges. It does not provide a new volume of oil that was stopped on November 4. Nor is it an immediate reduction in Iranian exports resulting from these sanctions.

Fugo Ground Services targeted in Turkey

The second part concerns aviation. Fugo Ground Services Inc., a Turkish company that provides ground services, is sanctioned by FUGO OFAC. The Treasury blames him for continuing to work for several Iranian companies on the American lists.

The press release names Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Sepehran Airlines, Varesh Airlines, Taban Airlines and Ata Airlines Company. He states that Fugo has direct agreements with these carriers. The company would have started serving several of them after the American designations of 8 September 2026.

Washington attaches this measure to restrictions on the Iranian air sector. The Treasury accuses some commercial carriers of participating in the displacement of combatants, weapons or financial resources. These general charges do not automatically assign one military cargo to each flight or service provided by Fugo.

What immediate effects on designated companies?

The new designations are based on Presidential Decree 13902. The scheme is aimed at several sectors of the Iranian economy. In this announcement, oil and aviation are the main basis of the measures.

The relevant assets located in the United States, or held by United States persons, must be blocked and reported to OFAC. The scheme also extends to entities held at least 50 per cent by one or more blocked persons. The Consolidated Revenue Fund applies this threshold to direct or indirect holdings, taken individually or together.

Transactions involving these assets are generally prohibited for U.S. individuals, except for licensing or exemption. Washington also warns foreign institutions. Some significant transactions on behalf of designated individuals may expose them to restrictions on access to the US financial system. However, the precise scope depends on the legal basis and the transaction concerned.

An alert for insurers and financiers

The OFAC accompanies sanctions with a warning to maritime service providers. It includes insurers and commercial financing institutions. The stated objective is to prevent a fraudulent document from obtaining the services necessary for navigation.

The alert lists several signs to be checked: the absence of a flag in maritime bases, an impossible to verify registration or a country without a known register. It also mentions inconsistencies between the declared flag and the national prefix of the ship’s radio identifier.

At the same time, the Treasury requests the States concerned to investigate actors using their names without authorization. It invites them to report these practices to the International Maritime Organization. The updating of databases should allow providers to identify disputed registrations. The effectiveness of this new set of sanctions will depend in particular on such verifications and the follow-up given by the courts concerned.

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Real archive photo: Libnanews. The oil tanker represented had no connection with the sanctions of 4 November 2026. Libnanews editorial dress with IA support. All rights reserved.

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