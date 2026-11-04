Iran: Amirhossein Mousavi sentenced to death · Global Voices

Amirhossein Mousavi was sentenced to death in Iran, according to his lawyer and several human rights organizations. Detained in Evin, this active activist on X is prosecuted in a file related to his publications. The same sources report an additional five years in prison. His family disputes the judgment. Libnanews did not consult the court documents and distinguished the reported charges from the established facts. The announcement concerns a conviction, not an execution.

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Amirhossein Mousavi, sentenced to death for his activity on X according to his lawyer, is detained at Evin prison in Tehran. Reza Shafakah announced this decision on Wednesday, November 4. Several human rights organizations also report a five-year prison sentence. The death sentence is for the charge of « corruption on land », according to these sources.

Mousavi sentenced to death by Tehran court

According to information gathered by HRANA, the trial was notified to the detainee on Wednesday. A source close to his family places the decision before the fifteenth chamber of the Tehran Revolutionary Court. This court is presided over by Judge Abolghasem Salavati.

The report distinguishes two sentences. The death penalty corresponds to the head of « corruption on earth ». The five years of imprisonment concern a charge of « insulting sacred things ». The Hengaw organization reports the same qualifications and date of notification.

The lawyer Reza Shafakhah links capital punishment to his client’s publications on an X account. Mousavi used the pseudonym « James Bi-Dean », transcribed in various ways in the transcripts. Iran Human Rights reiterates the lawyer’s statement and describes a case related to online criticism.

Libnanews did not consult the judgement or other court documents. Information on sentences is based on the statements of the defence and the records of the organizations mentioned. They make it possible to report the announcement of the conviction, without directly verifying the full justification adopted by the court.

A file built around its online activity

The hearings involved several charges, beyond the two counts associated with the sentences announced on Wednesday. HRANA refers to nine qualifications examined during the procedure. They included accusations related to national security, contacts with persons identified as related to Israel and the financing of terrorism.

These qualifications describe the charges in the file. They should not be confused with independent verification of the facts alleged. Nor does the sources consulted permit a separate conviction to be given to each of these counts.

The defence contests this reading of Mousavi’s activity. In an interview in October 2025 taken over by Iran Human Rights, his lawyer denounced the increase in charges. He argued that they were based on the same activity: the publication of critical messages on social networks.

The detainee’s sister, Saeideh Mousavi, also presents her account as a relay for political prisoners and their relatives. According to his statements reported on Wednesday by an Iranian media abroad, he highlighted the families of people killed during the demonstrations. She contests the judgment and asks for its annulment.

TV statements challenged by the detainee

The file also contains a controversy over statements broadcast on Iranian public television. Iran Human Rights places their broadcast on October 6, 2025, before the first hearing. The report presented Musavi as involved in espionage and propaganda activities for Israel.

In a letter from Evin prison, reproduced by the organization, Mousavi rejected this account. He claims to have been subjected to violence, prolonged isolation and pressure against his family. He describes statements imposed by his interrogators, then assembled in a misleading montage.

Hengaw also reports this protest against the detainee and his allegations of torture and threats. These statements are those of Mousavi and the organizations that relay them. Libnanews could not independently verify them.

The lawyer also denounced the dissemination of the images before the trial. He challenged the requirements for registration and public use of these statements.

Detention started in December 2024

The organizations arrested Mousavi on 18 December 2024. According to HRANA and Hengaw, it took place at Tehran Mehrabad Airport. His lawyer had indicated that the security services had monitored his account for several months before identifying him.

Hengaw traces three hearings in this proceeding. The first was held on 2 November 2025, the second in early August 2026. The third took place on September 21, 2026. HRANA confirms this last date and the presence of the lawyer during the examination of the charges.

The information released on Wednesday relates to the notification of sentences, not enforcement. The family now seeks to mobilize around the detainee. Saeideh Mousavi asks that the sentence be annulled and that his brother’s life be preserved.

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