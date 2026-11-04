4 novembre 2026
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Midterms: Democrats win Senate, according to AP

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 7 views

The Associated Press attributes Senate control to the Democrats. This item checked on November 4 at 0438 UTC distinguishes the PA announcements from the official certification.

Sénat : majorité démocrate, selon l’Associated Press. Photographie réelle d’archives du Capitole fédéral à Washington, prise en 1997.
Photographie d’illustration : Capitole fédéral à Washington, archives de 1997. Architect of the Capitol, domaine public. Mise en page Libnanews. © Architect of the Capitol, 1997, domaine public ; mise en page Libnanews.
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The Associated Press gives the Democrats control of the US Senate. The announcement appears in itsdirect electionconsulted on 4 November 2026 at 0438 UTC, or 0638 hours in Beirut.

Iowa and Kansas rock

In Iowa,AP gives Josh Turek winnerfacing Ashley Hinson at 0435 UTC. In Kansas,Adam Hamilton beats Roger Marshall, according to the 0424 UTC announcement. These two seats move from Republicans to Democrats.

The Chamber remains separate

At the time of this audit, no majority allocation to the House of Representatives was noted in the direct PA consulted. As a result, Senate control does not allow for the announcement of the two chambers of Congress.

Inits presentation of the counting rules, AP recalls that the House control threshold is 218 seats. In the Senate, the Democrats must have 51, while 50 are enough for the Republicans because of the voice of vice-president JD Vance.

PA announcements are journalistic assignments based on available results, not official certification. No final count of seats or final margin is given in this brief.

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Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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