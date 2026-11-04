The Associated Press attributes Senate control to the Democrats. This item checked on November 4 at 0438 UTC distinguishes the PA announcements from the official certification.

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The Associated Press gives the Democrats control of the US Senate. The announcement appears in itsdirect electionconsulted on 4 November 2026 at 0438 UTC, or 0638 hours in Beirut.

Iowa and Kansas rock

In Iowa,AP gives Josh Turek winnerfacing Ashley Hinson at 0435 UTC. In Kansas,Adam Hamilton beats Roger Marshall, according to the 0424 UTC announcement. These two seats move from Republicans to Democrats.

The Chamber remains separate

At the time of this audit, no majority allocation to the House of Representatives was noted in the direct PA consulted. As a result, Senate control does not allow for the announcement of the two chambers of Congress.

Inits presentation of the counting rules, AP recalls that the House control threshold is 218 seats. In the Senate, the Democrats must have 51, while 50 are enough for the Republicans because of the voice of vice-president JD Vance.

PA announcements are journalistic assignments based on available results, not official certification. No final count of seats or final margin is given in this brief.

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