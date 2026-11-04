Ohio’s first partial results put Sherrod Brown ahead of Jon Husted in the Senate and Amy Acton ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy for the post of governor. The official record of 0052 UTC indicates that 35 out of 88 counties reported totals under « not present ». No polling day office is yet declared to have transmitted its results. These incomplete figures do not constitute projections and do not make it possible to announce a winner in either race.

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Item 4 November 2026 at 0052 UTC, i.e. 0252 in Beirut and 1952 on Tuesday in Ohio.Ohio’s first partial results put Democrat Sherrod Brown ahead of Republican Jon Husted in the Senate race. For the post of governor, Democrat Amy Acton also beat Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the votes displayed. The count remains incomplete: the official table does not yet indicate any polling day offices that have transmitted its results.

Brown in front of the interim Senate statement

At 0052:19 UTC, Sherrod Brown had a total of 668,599 votes, or 64.88 per cent of the votes cast, compared to 329,865 and 32.01 per cent for Jon Husted. Greg Levy won 16,100 votes, or 1.56%, and libertarian William B. Redpath won 15,940, or 1.55%. The total published for this race is 1,030,504 votes.

The election is for an unexpired Senate term, which is set to expire on January 3, 2029. The above figures are those of the unofficial results table of the Ohio State Secretariat, not a projection of the outcome of this election.

Acton at the top in the governor’s first figures

The statement consulted at 00:52:03 UTC gave 684,920 votes, or 66.58%, to the Democratic Amy Acton–David Pepper ticket. The Republican ticket Vivek Ramaswamy–Robert A. McColley has 321,919, or 31.29%. Libertarians Don Kissick and James L. Mills received 21,827 votes, or 2.12%. The official total shown is 1,028,666 votes.

A still very limited perimeter

For these two photographs, general state statistics indicate that 35 out of 88 counties reported totals under the heading « not present ». The counting of polling day polling stations that reported results remains at zero, out of 8,834 polling stations.

This meter doesn’t mean nobody voted on Tuesday. It describes the results. The statement consulted does not provide a breakdown of each candidate’s votes by method; therefore, it does not make it possible to state that all the votes displayed are exclusively from the advance vote or by mail.

The site also states that the results of candidates whose names are added manually on the ballots are not reported on the evening of the ballot. The advances presented here remain provisional. No victory in these two races is announced in this point.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain.

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