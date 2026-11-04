4 novembre 2026
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Midterms : Lindsay James also flips Iowa-2

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 6 views

AP announces the victory of Lindsay James in the second district of Iowa. This democratic gain follows that of Christina Bohannan in Iowa-1.

Lindsay James fait basculer Iowa-2 selon AP. Photo d’illustration du Capitole fédéral, archives de 1997.
Photo d’illustration : le Capitole fédéral à Washington, archives de 1997. Architect of the Capitol, domaine public. Mise en page Libnanews. © Architect of the Capitol, 1997, domaine public ; mise en page Libnanews.
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Checked on 4 November 2026 at 0523 UTC, at 0723 hours in Beirut.

Democratic Lindsay James wins the second district of Iowa in the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. She beats Republican Joe Mitchell. AP announced its victory at 0019 Eastern American time, i.e0519 UTC and 0719 in Beirut.

James will take the seat held by Ashley Hinson, who had chosen to appear in the Senate. It is therefore a matter ofdemocratic gain on a republican seat. Elected to the Parliament of Iowa and Presbyterian pastor in Dubuque, James had placed his faith at the heart of his campaign, AP reports.

Two successive swings in Iowa

The announcement comes eleven minutes after the victory ofChristina Bohannan in Iowa-1Opposite Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Both results relate to separate electoral districts.

At the time of our audit, AP had assigned the Senate to the Democrats, but not yet the majority of the House. The agency’s powers do not constitute an official certification of the vote and the counting can continue.

Source: direct from the Associated Press, announcement « Democrat Lindsay James wins election to U.S. House in Iowa.Results of the Chamber in Iowa.

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