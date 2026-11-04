Midterms: Democrats take three seats in Pennsylvania, according to AP

The Democrats won three Pennsylvania Republican seats in the House of Representatives, according to Associated Press. Bob Brooks, Paige Cognetti and Janelle Stelson beat outings Ryan Mackenzie, Rob Bresnahan and Scott Perry. These announcements alone do not determine the national majority resulting from the American elections of 2026.

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The Democrats won three seats previously held by the Republicans in Pennsylvania in the House of Representatives, according to announcements by the Associated Press on the night of November 3 to 4, 2026. Bob Brooks, Paige Cognetti and Janelle Stelson each beat a Republican incumbent.

AP announced Brooks’ victory at 0327 UTC, followed by Cognetti and Stelson’s at 0341 UTC on 4 November. In Pennsylvania, these hours correspond to 2227 hours and 2241 hours respectively on Tuesday, November 3. These are journalistic attributions of results, distinct from their official certification.

Bob Brooks beats Ryan Mackenzie in 7th district

In the 7th riding,AP gives Bob Brooks winneragainst Republican representative Ryan Mackenzie. This result brings this siege of the Lehigh Valley into the Democratic camp.

Brooks, a former firefighter and union leader, had placed his career and cost of living challenges at the heart of his campaign, reports the agency. Mackenzie was seeking a second term in Washington.

Paige Cognetti wins 8th district

In the 8th constituency, the Democratic Mayor of Scranton, Paige Cognetti,it won over Rob Bresnahan according to AP. The outgoing Republican also ran for a second term.

Cognetti’s victory is a second change of party among these three seats. AP describes a campaign focused on its claimed political independence and its municipal action against corruption.

Janelle Stelson beats Scott Perry in the 10th district

In the 10th riding,AP attributes victory to Janelle Stelsonagainst Republican Scott Perry. The former local TV presenter had already faced Perry in 2024, but was unable to beat him.

Perry, former head of the House Freedom Caucus, was seeking an eighth term. The announcement of the PA thus marks a third democratic gain in this series of Pennsylvania results.

Three local gains, no conclusion on the national majority

These three elections concern the Federal Chamber. They are distinct from the election of the Governor of Pennsylvania and the election of the Senate. The victories announced here do not alone determine which party will control the House of Representatives after the midterms.

No definitive margin or final percentage is presented in this article. The PA announcements identify the winners of these three constituencies; certification is the responsibility of the electoral authorities.

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