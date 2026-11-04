Elaine Luria in Virginia and Manny Rutinel in Colorado won two seats held by Republicans, according to the powers of the Associated Press. These victories announced Wednesday morning, Beirut time, reinforce the Democrats in the battle for the House, without sufficient to establish a national majority at this precise stage.

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The Democrats won two seats held by Republicans in the House of Representatives.The Associated Press announced the victory of Elaine Luria in the 2nd district of Virginia and Manny Rutinel in the 8th district of Colorado. The dispatches are timed at 0447 and 0449 UTC, respectively, on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, at 0647 hours and 0649 hours in Beirut.

Elaine Luria takes over the siege of Virginia-2

The PA allocation to Elaine Luriamarks a return to the House for the former Democratic elected, facing outgoing Republican Jen Kiggans. In 2022, she had won her seat, before being re-elected in 2024.

The electoral district includes Virginia Beach and the virgin part of the Delmarva Peninsula. It has a large population linked to the armed forces. Both candidates served in the Navy. In itspresentation of the ballot published on 30 october, the AP classified this duel as one of the races likely to affect the House’s control.

Manny Rutinel rockes Colorado-8

The PA also gives Manny Rutinel winnerin the 8th district of Colorado, where he was facing outgoing Republican Gabe Evans. This is also a seat won on the Republican camp.

Evans was looking for a second term in this northern suburb of Denver, as he recalledthe PA before Colorado primary. He hadbeat the Democrat Yadira Caraveo in 2024. The seat therefore belongs to the Democrats after a Republican term.

Two swings, not a national verdict

These announcements cover two separate elections. They alone do not constitute an allocation of the national majority to the House. Other electoral districts must be tracked separately.

The winners are those nominated by the Associated Press. These journalistic powers do not replace the official certification of results by the electoral authorities. No definitive percentage is given in this brief.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain. Layout Libnanews.

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