At the AP reading of 4:47 UTC, the Democratic bloc reached 51 seats in the Senate, compared with 39 Republicans and 10 unallocated. In the Chamber, 166 Democrats, 104 Republicans and 165 seats remain open. Two half-camberts show the distribution without confusing assignments and simple advances.

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Senate control is assigned to the Democrats by the Associated Press. The meter consulted on 4 November 2026 at 0447 UTC had 51 seats for the Democratic bloc, 39 seats for the Republicans and 10 seats not allocated. In the House of Representatives, AP accounts for 166 Democrats and 104 Republicans; 165 seats remain open.

This survey corresponds to6:47 a.m. in Beirut. Half-camemberts present a snapshot of thepA electoral table. They do not automatically update.

Senate: 51 seats for Democratic bloc

The democratic bloc includes the democratic elected representatives and thetwo related independents. The total includes unrenewed seats, as does AP. The Agency alsoexplicitly announced Democratic victory for Senate control.

Senate on November 4, 047 UTC. The Democratic bloc includes two related independents. Unrenewed seats are included in totals. Infographic Libnanews, AP data.

Of the 100 Senate mandates, 65 were not challenged: 34 in the Democratic bloc and 31 in the Republicans. The results already awarded add 17 seats to the first block and eight to the second. Ten of this year’s 35 races remain unattributed AP per hour.

Room: 270 seats allocated, 165 still open

The 166 Democratic seats and 104 Republican seats represent 270 races out of 435. The majority threshold is 218. On this note, AP does not assign House control to any party.

Room as at 4 November, 0447 UTC. The grey represents the 165 seats without winner announced by AP. Infographic Libnanews, AP data.

Sinceour 3:13 UTC survey101 additional races were awarded to the House: 59 to the Democrats and 42 to the Republicans. These increases measure the advancement of PA ads, not net gains on the opposing party.

How to read half-camemberts

Each sector is proportional to the number of seats in its chamber: 100 for the Senate, 435 for the Chamber. The blue represents the Democratic camp, the red the Republicans and the grey the unallocated seats. A candidate simply at the head of the recount remains in the grey zone as long as the AP does not announce his victory.

The numbers describe the seats, not the national popular vote. The journalistic functions of the PA are distinct from the official certification. The ten Senate seats and the 165 seats in the Chamber still open can change the totals presented here.

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