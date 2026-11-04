Midterms: Senate swings, Trump defends himself

Democrats win the Senate according to AP. Trump recuses a personal setback. Results, reactions and graphics at the close of our direct.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Democrats won the American Senate, according to the Associated Press. The House of Representatives remained without majority assigned by AP during our last review. Donald Trump recuses a personal setback, while democratic leaders demand a vote for change. This review concludes our direct on the mid-term elections of November 3, 2026.

Review of November 4. Counts and graphs at 0555 UTC, 0755 in Beirut. Status of the rooms checked again at 0559 UTC. PA’s journalistic powers do not constitute official certification.

Senate toggle, House to remain open in AP count

The PA table lists 52 seats for the Democratic bloc, 41 for the Republicans and seven still not allocated to the Senate. The first figure includes the two independents related to the Democrats. It also includes, like the Republican total, the mandates that were not renewed this year: 34 in the Democratic bloc and 31 in the Republicans. Therefore, « 52 seats » should not be read as 52 new wins in Tuesday’s election.

The 100 seats in the Senate, including unrenewed seats. Source: AP; Libnanews infographic.

In the House, AP allocates 205 seats to Democrats and 123 seats to Republicans; 107 remain open. The majority threshold is 218 out of 435. These numbers describe the progress of assignments, not percentages of votes. Our balance sheet does not transform an advance or the addition of partial results into an announcement of the control of this chamber.

The 435 seats in the Chamber. Grey represents races not allocated by AP at survey time. Source: AP; Libnanews infographic.

Trump refuses to see a personal defeat

On Fox News, Donald Trump refuses to present election night as a personal defeat, according to the interview taken up by the Times of Israel.

The President also admits that the prices of gasoline linked to the war in Iran have weighed. According to Fox’s comments from the Times of Israel, he believes that voters approve of his Iranian policy but did not want to bear the immediate cost at the pump. He was surprised by the magnitude of the Republican losses.

His reaction also includes an opening: in an interview with the New York Times reported by Reuters, Trump says he is ready to accept the results and work with the Democrats. There is no agreement on a programme. Negotiations with the future Congress are yet to come.

Schumer and Gillibrand salute the result, Collins concedes

Chuck Schummer, Leader of the Senate Democrats, welcomes a vote for change and promises relief to the Americans. Kirsten Gillibrand, who heads the Senate Democratic Campaign Committee, considers the extent of the victory to exceed his expectations.

Among the Republicans, Senator Susan Collins acknowledged her defeat against Democrat Troy Jackson in Maine. However, AP had not yet attributed this race during our survey: a concession and an announcement of winner by an agency remain two separate informations.

Iowa and Kansas rock, Michigan is not assigned

Two results summarize the expansion of the Democratic Card in the Senate: Josh Turek beat Ashley Hinson in Iowa; Adam Hamilton beat Roger Marshall in Kansas, according to AP. The Democrats also won in Texas with James Talarico, in South Carolina with Annie Andrews, in Ohio with Sherrod Brown and in North Carolina with Roy Cooper.

In Michigan, the table d’AP still indicates a democratic advance, without attribution of the Senate race at the time of control. So we don’t announce Abdul El-Sayed winner against Mike Rogers.

Israel and Iran: No official verified response to results

At 0555 UTC, 0755 hours in Beirut, no official Israeli or Iranian response to the results could be verified by our editors in the sources consulted. Pre-election statements or statements about other events are not presented here as reactions to this election night. This does not make it possible to state that these governments have not issued any declarations.

A new power relationship in Washington

The control of the Senate gives the Democrats an important institutional lever: this chamber examines presidential appointments and can approve or reject them. Congress also exercises investigative powers and intervenes on military credits. These are means of control, not the automatic announcement of a change in foreign policy or a particular decision on Iran and Israel.

This concludes our direct on American midterms. Thank you for following him with Libnanews. The counting continues and the results cited here are not yet certified.

Sources and benchmarks

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews